F1 returns in Miami: Complete schedule and race weekend details

F1 and star power, south Florida was made for this

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Formula 1 is back in action at the Miami Grand Prix following a rare five-week break, after the calendar was reshaped by the cancellation of races in the Middle East.

The unexpected pause has given teams a valuable chance to regroup after the opening rounds of 2026, with factories focused on upgrades while drivers have used the time to reset ahead of a busy stretch of races.

Attention now shifts to the Miami International Autodrome for a Sprint weekend, where Mercedes will look to maintain their strong form against pressure from Ferrari and McLaren.

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Off track, celebrity interest is set to spike again, with Kim Kardashian widely expected to make her first appearance of the season as her relationship with seven-time Lewis Hamilton appears to go from strength to strength.

F1 session times at the Miami Grand Prix

Session Date Local time (ET) UK time (BST) Pacific time (PT) Practice 1 (FP1) Friday 2 May 12:30-13:30 17:30-18:30 09:30-10:30 Sprint Qualifying Friday 2 May 16:30-17:14 21:30-22:14 13:30-14:14 Sprint Saturday 3 May 12:00-12:30 17:00-17:30 09:00-09:30 Qualifying Saturday 3 May 16:00-17:00 21:00-22:00 13:00-14:00 Grand Prix (57 laps) Sunday 4 May 16:00-18:00 21:00-23:00 13:00-15:00

Miami Grand Prix on TV: How to watch live

The race will be streamed on Apple TV in the US as part of a ground-breaking five-year $750million deal as the tech giant replaces ESPN.

Sky Sports F1 will continue to broadcast the action in the UK as rights holder since the 2012 season.

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