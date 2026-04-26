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Antonelli, Piastri, generic, Miami, 2025

F1 returns in Miami: Complete schedule and race weekend details

Antonelli, Piastri, generic, Miami, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 returns in Miami: Complete schedule and race weekend details

F1 and star power, south Florida was made for this

Originally written by Graham Shaw. This version is a translation.

Formula 1 is back in action at the Miami Grand Prix following a rare five-week break, after the calendar was reshaped by the cancellation of races in the Middle East.

The unexpected pause has given teams a valuable chance to regroup after the opening rounds of 2026, with factories focused on upgrades while drivers have used the time to reset ahead of a busy stretch of races.

Attention now shifts to the Miami International Autodrome for a Sprint weekend, where Mercedes will look to maintain their strong form against pressure from Ferrari and McLaren.

Off track, celebrity interest is set to spike again, with Kim Kardashian widely expected to make her first appearance of the season as her relationship with seven-time Lewis Hamilton appears to go from strength to strength.

F1 session times at the Miami Grand Prix

Session Date Local time (ET) UK time (BST) Pacific time (PT)
Practice 1 (FP1) Friday 2 May 12:30-13:30 17:30-18:30 09:30-10:30
Sprint Qualifying Friday 2 May 16:30-17:14 21:30-22:14 13:30-14:14
Sprint Saturday 3 May 12:00-12:30 17:00-17:30 09:00-09:30
Qualifying Saturday 3 May 16:00-17:00 21:00-22:00 13:00-14:00
Grand Prix (57 laps) Sunday 4 May 16:00-18:00 21:00-23:00 13:00-15:00

Miami Grand Prix on TV: How to watch live

The race will be streamed on Apple TV in the US as part of a ground-breaking five-year $750million deal as the tech giant replaces ESPN.

Sky Sports F1 will continue to broadcast the action in the UK as rights holder since the 2012 season.

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Miami Grand Prix

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