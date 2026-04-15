Could Verstappen follow Lambiase? McLaren move talk intensifies

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Max Verstappen’s long-term future in Formula 1 has become a major talking point following news that his trusted race engineer is set to join McLaren in the coming years.

Gianpiero Lambiase has been a constant presence alongside Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, playing a crucial role in the Dutchman’s success. The pair have built one of the strongest driver-engineer relationships on the grid.

Back in 2021, Verstappen even made it clear how important that partnership was to him, stating in an interview that he would only continue working with Lambiase — and suggested his own future in the sport could be closely tied to his engineer’s.

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So, with the confirmation that Lambiase will be heading to the papaya F1 squad when his contract ends in 2028 (or perhaps earlier if Red Bull and McLaren can strike a deal) where does this leave Verstappen?

Red Bull's star driver is already said to be 'seriously considering' retirement due to his dislike of the F1 2026 regulations, but now, rumours of a potential driver swap with McLaren have emerged.

The one scenario that could see Verstappen at McLaren

Coulthard achieved legend status in F1 during his own time with McLaren, where he finished third in the drivers' championship behind team-mate Mika Hakkinen and future seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

But he was also the first ever Red Bull F1 driver after the energy drink giants chose the experienced race winner to lead their team upon its entry to the sport in 2005.

So DC is well-placed to assess the pros and cons of driving for each British-based outfit.

"I don’t think Lando’s going anywhere," Coulthard said, touching on the 2025 champion's important relationship with McLaren CEO Zak Brown, adding: "I think he’s part of that family. Zak has been part of his management team since way before Formula 1."

The 13-time grand prix winner didn't say a move away from McLaren was impossible however, going on to point out the one scenario in which he thought a space could become available for Verstappen in Norris' place.

"It would take a breakdown in relations for him to move," the Red Bull icon concluded.

Co-host Will Buxton then raised the rumours surrounding Norris' team-mate Piastri that persisted last season, adding: "I think there were already the rumours last year, and there’s no smoke without fire in Formula 1, that Oscar or Oscar’s team were already putting feelers out.

"There was a joke, wasn’t there, halfway through last year that Oscar had been learning Italian.

"I mean look, if Max is available and still has the hunger for F1 critically, then my god, there’s going to be a bidding war."

Whilst many pundits have stated that Lambiase's team change means Verstappen will leave the sport for good, it certainly would make for a thrilling silly season if Red Bull's star driver finally decided a change in allegiance was on the cards.

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