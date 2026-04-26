Looking for a budget F1 trip? Here are the cheapest races in 2026

Not got a ticket to see some F1 action this year? Look no further

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The Formula 1 season may have paused briefly after the opening rounds, but the 2026 calendar is now back in motion with plenty of races still to come.

If the recent break left you missing the excitement, now is a great time to start planning ahead and explore some of the more affordable race weekends still available this year.

Whether you're considering a one-day ticket, a full weekend pass, or turning a race trip into a longer getaway, there are a range of options out there — and we’ve rounded up some of the best-value tickets and packages currently available.

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Please note this list has been compiled from GPFans' affiliate partners and does not include official ticket sites for individual grands prix. If you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

What is the cheapest F1 ticket on the market?

The below list features ticket options from SportsBreaks, who offer package bookings that often include accommodation and/or travel, ticket marketplace retailers TicketNetwork, exchange and resale retailer Viagogo, premium sports ticket company Seat Unique and GPFans' very own F1 ticket provider.

This is an especially good deal considering this year's race in Montreal is a sprint event.

Please note the above price and all prices mentioned in this article were accurate at the time of writing, but may be subject to fluctuation.

Below is a rundown of the cheapest ticket options available for the remaining races on the F1 2026 calendar.

Miami GP

If you are looking to make it to next weekend's Miami GP then 1. you're cutting it a bit fine and 2. even the cheapest of race weekend tickets wouldn't make up for the eye-watering price of a last-minute flight.

However, thanks to TicketNetwork, you could still make it to the Friday of the Florida race weekend which will now consist of a 90-minute practice session and sprint qualifying. Click here to buy your ticket to the Miami GP Friday for $109.20 (£80.91).

Canadian GP

As previously mentioned, the Friday general admission ticket to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is currently the cheapest option on this list (click the same link here if you wish to purchase).

But if you fancy attending all three days of this year's Canadian GP, a general admission full weekend ticket could be yours for £250.95 with Seat Unique.

Monaco GP

Monaco is hardly associated with being stingy so you won't be surprised to hear that there is no such thing as a cheap weekend ticket to the historic race in the principality.

That being said, you could get access to Friday's action alone for £199.88 with Seat Unique, which offers premium seating to view FP1 and FP1 from the Grandstand K1 / K2. Click here to get your ticket now.

Alternatively, SporstBreaks still have availability for a variety of full weekend package tickets to the Monaco GP that include a three, four, or five-night stay as well. To enquire about specific options, click here.

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

This year's race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya offers perhaps one of the best value ticket options on this list. For just £199.50, you will be granted general admission access to all three days of the F1 race weekend in Barcelona. Click here to snap up this deal before it's too late.

Austrian GP

The Austrian GP will once again be hosted at the home of the energy drink giant's in 2026, the Red Bull Ring.

General admission tickets are pretty scarce as things stand but there is still a way of making it to the event in the Styrian hills in June thanks to the GPFans ticket provider. The T8 Grandstand is located just after the circuit's eighth turn and is currently the only ticket option left for fans to purchase for this year's race. To snap up your Friday-Sunday ticket for €489 (£423.98) click here.

British GP

With so many British drivers on the grid including F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, the British GP is a hit with fans year-on-year and what's more exciting in 2026 is it will be a sprint weekend.

Viagogo have a variety of ticket types still on sale for three-day options and individual days, but prices vary depending on quantity sold. Click here to find out more.

Belgian GP

The Belgian GP ticket types currently available from our affiliate providers range from a three-day premium seating located in the Speed Corner Grandstand (available here for £362.25 per person) or a full weekend ticket with accommodation for either three or four nights in Brussels, with packages starting from £639 here.

Hungarian GP

SportsBreaks are also offering either a three or four night break ticket package to the Hungarian GP, including a full weekend entry pass, with prices starting from £775. If you are interested in exploring this option, click here.

This provider also offers a flights included package for this race, for an additional fee.

Dutch GP

if you have never made it to the Dutch GP or you are a superfan of four-time champion Max Verstappen , now is the time to buy those tickets to Zandvoort.

As a result of this being the last Dutch GP for the foreseeable future, tickets are selling out fast, with only a limited amount available here via Seat Unique. A three-day ticket for the Hairpin Grandstand is currently on sale for £551.25.

Italian GP

Monza is one of the most popular circuits on the modern F1 calendar and the tifosi never disappoint. As a result, tickets can be costly unless bought at the time of original sale.

SportsBreaks has an Italian GP package available from £699 per person, whilst a three-day ticket for Grandstand 21 Parabolica is £712.38 via Seat Unique.

Spanish GP (Madrid)

The F1 calendar will welcome Madrid to the lineup for the first time in 2026, with the cheapest ticket option as things stand being the Bronze 4 - Alta Velocidad, three-day option, which is €699 (£607) via GPFans.

Azerbaijan GP

The GPFans ticket provider also currently stocks the best deal for the Azerbaijan GP, with a three-day Thursday-Saturday ticket to the Khazar Grandstand available here from €407 (£352.93).

Singapore GP

Even without flights, Singapore is one of the priciest options on this list, so you might as well book with SporstBreaks and decide whether to opt for the £845 grand prix weekend ticket alone, or look into the option that includes international travel. To explore the Singapore F1 packages, click here.

United States GP

If you are looking to buy tickets to this year's US GP at the iconic Circuit of the Americas, then TicketNetwork is the place to go.

There are currently two best value ticket options on the market; the three-day general admission pass which will set you back $846.08 (£625.97) or the Saturday only general admission to the F1 race in Austin, which is on sale now for $387.10 (£286.40).

Mexican GP

The 2026 Mexican GP is up there with Canada for offering one of the cheapest single day tickets. If you are happy only making it to the Grandstand N°02a for Friday of the Mexican GP, you can do so for just €45 (£39.01). But hurry, there are only a handful of tickets left.

For €542 (£469.88) you can get the three-day Friday-Sunday ticket for the Grandstand N°06a at the Mexican GP. Click here to purchase.

Brazilian GP

Interlagos always promises chaos, whether it comes from the weather or purely the drivers, the Brazilian GP is not one to be missed.

Tickets are selling fast for the three-day general admission entry, click here to secure yours via Seat Unique for £640.63.

Las Vegas GP

Despite the glitz and the glam that come to mind when you think of F1's Las Vegas night race, Seat Unique are currently offering a three-day general admission ticket to this year's race on the strip for even less than the above Brazilian GP package.

For £538.13, you could be on your way to general admission Flamingo Zone for all three of the F1 race weekend days. Click here to buy now.

Qatar GP

The Qatar GP is currently scheduled to be the penultimate race of the 2026 season. A general admission ticket to all three days is on sale here for €165 (£143.03) and will get you access to Lusail Hill.

Abu Dhabi GP

As has been the case for many of the sport's recent title battles, the Abu Dhabi GP is set to host the season finale once again in December, 2026.

You can already get your general admission ticket for Friday only via GPFans for just €112 (£97.09) or, you can soak up all the action with a four-day general admission ticket, available via Seat Unique for £490.98.

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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