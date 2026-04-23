F1 star Oscar Piastri’s former home hits market with $6.5m price tag

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The former childhood home of Oscar Piastri has been listed for sale, with a reported price tag of $6.5 million.

The McLaren driver has risen to prominence as one of Australia’s leading motorsport talents, effectively taking over the spotlight from Daniel Ricciardo after stepping into a race seat in 2022.

Despite enjoying success on the global stage with multiple race wins, Piastri has yet to translate that form into a standout result at his home event, the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

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The Aussie has not yet secured a podium in his home country, and the last two events went woefully wrong for him. Piastri spun in the wet during the 2025 event, going on to finish the race down in ninth, while 2026 saw him crash out before he had even managed to start the race.

And after that disastrous moment, it is understood that Piastri went back to his family home in Melbourne, Victoria to relax and unwind.

Piastri grew up in the glitzy Brighton suburb of the city in a house that, according to RealEstate.com, was sold in 2009 for $1.27million, when Piastri was just nine years old.

Now, following some renovations, the Melbourne-based property is up for sale with Nick Johnstone Real Estate, for $6.5million.

What do you get for your $6.5million?

The Piastri family home is a six-bedroom house with a pool outside that has been installed by the current owners.

Said pool also has a stunning water feature, making it an incredible place to unwind after a tough F1 race - or just a tough day in work if you'e a normal person.

It has a home office which is complete with a 'waiting area' not too dissimilar from a doctor's waiting room, but cool nonetheless.

The house also has a home theatre, the norm these days for people with mega expensive houses, while a car garage in the basement has room for six cars and a turntable.

To make things even better, the house is close to the Brighton Public Golf Course and is a short trip away from Brighton Beach and local train stations which will take you into the centre of Melbourne.

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