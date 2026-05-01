F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
Full results and times from qualifying for the sprint race in Miami
Lando Norris took a huge step his fight to defend the F1 drivers' championship this season, becoming the first driver to outqualify a Mercedes in 2026 with sprint pole at the Miami Grand Prix.
Norris beat Kimi Antonelli into second place, ahead of a second row of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, with the second Mercedes of George Russell all the way down in sixth behind Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton, who set faster times than both Mercedes drivers in SQ1 and SQ2, had a big moment at Turn 17 to ruin a promising lap and qualify all the way down in seventh.
The upgrade packages brought to the race by McLaren and Ferrari appear to have put them right back into the battle with the previously dominant Silver Arrows (despite a scruffy SQ3 from both Ferrari drivers), putting the championship fight right back in the cards.
As has become de rigueur, the last four cars on the grid will be the two Aston Martins and the two Cadillacs. They were joined in their early exits by Liam Lawson and Esteban Ocon.
Update: Lawson and Racing Bulls were waiting for the results of an investigation into Alex Albon potentially getting his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, which could have allowed him into SQ2. That investigation will be continued after the session.
READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan
Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:27.869
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.222s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.239s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.370s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.592s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.624s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.749s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.451s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.553s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.605s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|16
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN SQ2
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN SQ1
Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.
Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3).
READ MORE: Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
- Yesterday 19:04
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
- Yesterday 19:04
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision
- 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix venue to be overhauled for FIFA World Cup
- Yesterday 21:00
Alex Zanardi (1966-2026): Remembering a racer, champion and inspiration
- Yesterday 19:00
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- Yesterday 17:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
- 1 may
'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
- 28 april
F1 star Oscar Piastri’s former home hits market with $6.5m price tag
- 23 april
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 champion shares sleep trick that eliminated jet lag
- 19 april
Christian Horner still in frame for Aston Martin role, insider claims
- 22 april