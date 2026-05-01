F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole

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Lando Norris took a huge step his fight to defend the F1 drivers' championship this season, becoming the first driver to outqualify a Mercedes in 2026 with sprint pole at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris beat Kimi Antonelli into second place, ahead of a second row of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, with the second Mercedes of George Russell all the way down in sixth behind Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, who set faster times than both Mercedes drivers in SQ1 and SQ2, had a big moment at Turn 17 to ruin a promising lap and qualify all the way down in seventh.

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The upgrade packages brought to the race by McLaren and Ferrari appear to have put them right back into the battle with the previously dominant Silver Arrows (despite a scruffy SQ3 from both Ferrari drivers), putting the championship fight right back in the cards.

As has become de rigueur, the last four cars on the grid will be the two Aston Martins and the two Cadillacs. They were joined in their early exits by Liam Lawson and Esteban Ocon.

Update: Lawson and Racing Bulls were waiting for the results of an investigation into Alex Albon potentially getting his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, which could have allowed him into SQ2. That investigation will be continued after the session.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.869 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.222s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.239s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.370s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.592s 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.624s 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.749s 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.451s 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.553s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.605s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN SQ2 13 Oliver Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ2 14 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN SQ2 16 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ2 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN SQ1 18 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN SQ1 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN SQ1 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN SQ1

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3).

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