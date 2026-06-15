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Norris and his girlfriend smiling as they walk into the McLaren motorhome in an F1 paddock

F1 star Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro on 'fake relationship' claim

Norris and his girlfriend smiling as they walk into the McLaren motorhome in an F1 paddock — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro on 'fake relationship' claim

Magui Corceiro has spoken out about fake friends allegations

By Sam Cook.

2025 F1 champion Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro has opened up on comments made about some of her friendships.

Portuguese actress and fashion model Corceiro had been Norris' partner since May 2023, regularly appearing at race weekends and celebrating his 2025 world championship victory at the Abu Dhabi GP last December.

But, following that championship victory, it was reported in early 2026 that the couple had separated, but they have been seen together more recently, with it being thought that those rumours of a split were not true.

Now, Corceiro has spoken out about some who say that her friendships are 'fake', with the Portuguese star often being seen at race weekends with a gaggle of friends.

Magui Corceiro hits out at 'crazy' rumours

"I think the craziest thing they’ve made up about me, and to this day they still say it (as if it were) 100% reality, is that several things in my life, several friends I have, several relationships, are PR," she told Cosmopolitan. "I think that’s really crazy.

Later, she mentioned a rather bizarre moment with a fan: "Something funny with a fan? One day, a guy asked me to write my name down so he could get it tattooed. And well, that was really strange for me. I don’t know whether he did it or not, but I hope not."

Who is Magui Corceiro?

The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during the 2020 series.

As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

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F1 McLaren Lando Norris

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