George Russell FIA plea after crushing penalty decision: 'Whole weekend ruined'

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George Russell has spoken of his agony and frustration after a penalty nightmare saw his F1 title challenge spin further out of control at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Russell started 2026 as championship favourite and he began the season in style by claiming victory in the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Since then though the 28-year-old's bid for a first title has gone off the rails, culminating in a pair of pointless afternoons in Canada and Monaco.

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The most recent of those - in the principality last weekend - came as the Mercedes star suffered penalty agony.

Russell got double trouble in Monaco

The drive-through cost Russell dear as he dropped down to 12th position in the final classification, and fell 68 points behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the championship standings.

Speaking to media including GPFans at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix this weekend, Russell revealed he had made a plea to the FIA to convert that drive-through penalty to a time penalty, which would have then been applied after the race.

Russell's rationale was that a time penalty not served could be challenged after the race by Mercedes - in the same way Alpine staged a successful appeal to restore Pierre Gasly to the podium on Friday.

He admited: “It’s incredibly frustrating when something seemingly beyond your control - and the team’s - ends up ruining your entire weekend".

The British star visited the race stewards after the race had been red-flagged following late crashes for Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc. But his pleas fell on deaf ears, even more frustrating now after Gasly's successful appeal.

“Pierre was able to salvage his result, and that’s exactly why I pressed the FIA during the red flag situation to delay serving the penalty and have it applied as a time penalty after the race if they felt it was justified," said Russell.

"Once you serve the penalty, there’s no turning back.”

Russell has moved on, will seek no explanation

On Friday Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he was investigating legal options to challenge what happened to Russell in Monaco, but the driver himself says he is moving on.

“I have to be honest, I haven’t really sought an explanation because it’s in the past now and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Russell did indeed move on in style on Saturday, claiming pole for Sunday's race in Barcelona ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Antonelli.

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