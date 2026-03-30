Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1
Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1
Max Verstappen is not enjoying F1 at present, but could retirement really be on the cards?
Four-time champion Max Verstappen is reportedly considering F1 retirement according to the Dutch media.
Verstappen's frustrations with the new regulations come less from Red Bull's lack of pace (although that is certainly still frustrating), and has more to do with the new way of going racing in 2026.
Instead of the flat out speed we've become accustomed to, F1 drivers now must employ tactics such as lifting and coasting or super clipping. Verstappen has labelled the new way of racing artificial and even compared it to Mario Kart, creating endless fodder for memes on social media.
But will of these complaints actually mount to anything? After this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, where Verstappen finished eighth, he admitted just how to difficult it was to have fun racing in F1 at the moment.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP
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Speaking to the BBC after the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen reflected on his future and said: "I see it like this: You hear it from a lot of sports people when you speak to them about how are you successful. It all starts with actually enjoying what you're doing before you can actually commit to it 100 per cent.
"And now people can easily say, 'Yeah, well, you've won so many championships and races and now just because the car is not good you are complaining.' Maybe you can see it like that, but I see it different."
"I have a lot of other projects anyway that I have a lot of passion about. The GT3 racing. Not only racing it myself but also the team. It's really nice and fun to build that. And I really want to build that out further in the coming years.
"It's not like if I would stop here that I'm not going to do anything. I'm always going to have fun. And also I will have fun in a lot of other things in my life.
"But it's a bit sad to be honest that we're even talking about this. It is what it is. You don't need to feel sorry for me. I'll be fine."
Will Verstappen actually retire?
With Verstappen's recent comments to the media, it's difficult to imagine him continuing in F1 if the cars remain the same, and Dutch journalist Erik Van Haren has provided the biggest update yet on the champion's future.
Writing on X after the Japanese GP, he claimed: "The last time Max Verstappen finished outside the top five three times in a row? That was nine years ago.
"Due to current regulations, Verstappen is seriously considering F1 retirement after 2026. A crucial period is approaching: for him, Red Bull, and the F1 elite."
A damning picture for F1 indeed, if Verstappen leaves the sport still at the peak of his racing powers.
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