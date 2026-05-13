Is it time for Hamilton and Alonso to call it quits?

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been urged to consider retirement as debate grows over whether younger drivers deserve more opportunities on the grid.

Between them, Hamilton and Alonso have won nine world championships, but both are currently navigating difficult spells with Ferrari and Aston Martin respectively.

The pair are also now competing in their forties, leading to increasing speculation about how much longer they will remain in Formula 1. While reports have recently linked Hamilton with a possible exit from the sport, Alonso has continued to insist he wants to stay with Aston Martin until he can deliver stronger results with the team’s new-era car.

Article continues under video

The pair who once battled each other as McLaren team-mates have spent most of the 2026 campaign nowhere near each other out on track.

Alonso's squad may have welcomed F1 design guru Adrian Newey to their ranks ahead of 2026, but that hasn't stopped Aston Martin's cars from being practically undriveable for most of the season so far.

Hamilton on the other hand did manage to get off to a better start in red this season after a disappointing debut Ferrari campaign, but one former driver doesn't think the British star has much chance at beating team-mate Charles Leclerc as the season develops.

Ralf Schumacher calls for F1 retirements: 'Give young people a chance'

Speaking on the Sky Germany F1 podcast Backstage Boxengasse, ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher weighed in on Hamilton's chances against Leclerc in his second season in red.

"Hamilton is in a better position again this year. But over the course of the season, he won’t stand a chance against Leclerc," said the six-time grand prix winner.

Schumacher then turned his attention to Hamilton's future, calling for the seven-time champion to retire so that his seat could be handed to Haas driver Ollie Bearman, who is still associated with the Ferrari Driver Academy.

"It’s time – and I have to say the same about Fernando Alonso: Hamilton and Alonso have had a wonderful time in Formula 1. But now it’s time for both of them to vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance," said the German pundit.

Hamilton finally brought an end to his podium drought at the Chinese GP back in March, and referring to the superstar's improved form, Schumacher added: "What he’s done again this year – a sort of comeback – is brilliant. But I reckon everything comes to an end, except for sausages."

"I believe it’s time to let the youngsters have a go. Oliver Bearman deserves the chance to sit in a Ferrari. And I also believe that, if he gets the chance, he’ll even pose a challenge to Charles Leclerc. I’m pretty sure of that. So I’d say he’s actually better."

Related