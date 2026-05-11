Max Verstappen rivals given engine boost for race outside of F1

Max Verstappen is racing in the 24-hour race next weekend

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The organiser of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring has adjusted the Balance of Performance rules ahead of Max Verstappen’s appearance later this month.

Verstappen is set to return to the Nurburgring Nordschleife next weekend for the famous endurance event, having spent recent weeks preparing with several outings at the German circuit.

That preparation included last month’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring qualifiers, where the Dutchman competed after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was cancelled.

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Now, ADAC have announced changes to the BoP following those qualifiers and ahead of the main event.

While Max Verstappen’s No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo remains unchanged for now, half of the GT3 models will benefit from increased power.

This approach benefits manufacturers, teams, and fans alike and has driven worldwide success.

Lighter Z4 and Huracan

The ADAC organisation have made significant BoP adjustments between the April Qualifiers and the upcoming 24-hour race. The BMW Z4 GT3 - replaced a decade ago by the M6 GT3 - is still run by two amateur teams, and its minimum weight has been reduced by 25 kilograms.

Similarly, the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 will see a 10-kilogram weight reduction. The car now carries an extra litre of fuel and is allowed to add an additional litre during each pit stop, although its restrictor is reduced by 0.5 millimeters, slightly dialling back its power.

More Power for Four Cars

Four different GT3 models are set to gain extra power. Both the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 and its Evo variant will run with higher turbo boost between 4250 and 7000 rpm. The Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo is now boosted between 5750 and 7500 rpm, and the McLaren will operate between 6000 and 7750 rpm. The Ferrari also sees a change in its aerodynamics, as its rear wing angle is reduced from 5.3° to 3.8°.

Meanwhile, the BMW M4 GT3 Evo will run with slightly lower turbo pressure between 5000 and 7000 rpm but benefits from a 10-kilogram weight cut. The Audi R8 LMS Evo II, Ford Mustang GT3 Evo, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, and Porsche 911 GT3 R remain unchanged.

When is the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race?

Verstappen's 24 Hours of Nurburgring race gets underway on Saturday, May 16 at 3pm local time (2pm BST), and will last until the same time on the Sunday.

The four-day event actually starts on Thursday, May 14, however, with free practice and various circuit activities.

Friday May 15 then sees qualifying, which is going to look a little different for the 2026 event. Organiser ADAC Nordrhein has adopted a knockout system inspired by the structure used in F1.

The revamped 'Top Qualifying' session is divided into three parts: Top-Q1, Top-Q2, and Top-Q3, and is reserved for the highest-performing classes in the field, including the SP9 class for GT3 cars, in which Verstappen will compete.

In the first session, all eligible cars that have not pre-qualified take part. The 20 fastest cars then move on to the next round, with up to twelve eventually competing in individual timed laps during Top-Q3 to claim pole position.

Fans can catch all the live action from home on Red Bull TV and YouTube.

Schedule for ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring 2026 Day Time (UK) Session / Activity Thursday May 14 07:30 Circuit activities commence & free practice Friday May 15 11:40 Top Qualifying 1 (Top-Q1) Friday May 15 15:00 Top Qualifying 2 & 3 (Top-Q2 & Top-Q3) Saturday May 16 14:00 Start of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring Sunday May 17 14:00 Finish of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring

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