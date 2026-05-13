George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up
Some bold claims from George Russell have resurfaced and they don't paint him in the best light
Mercedes driver George Russell has come under renewed scrutiny after comments from earlier in the 2025 Formula 1 season resurfaced amid his ongoing championship battle.
The 28-year-old is currently chasing teammate Kimi Antonelli in the standings after the young Italian secured a third straight Grand Prix victory in Miami, opening up a 20-point advantage over Russell.
Despite Antonelli’s impressive start, the 2026 season is still in its early stages with only four races completed, leaving plenty of time for the championship picture to change.
However, the fact that the 19-year-old has been able to beat his much more experienced team-mate in only his sophomore year in the sport has raised questions regarding whether Russell is suited to a title battle.
In Miami earlier this month, Russell struggled significantly more than Antonelli, adopting the excuse that the Miami International Autodrome is a 'bogey track' for him thanks to its low-grip nature, something which he didn't feel was suited to his 'smooth, precise' driving style.
Russell slammed over bold Mercedes claims in resurfaced interview
"I don’t like that level of entitlement, of like, ‘Oh if I’d been here five years earlier, I’d be a double world champion by now.'
"Would you? Really? I don’t think you would," Buxton said during a recent episode of the Up to Speed podcast in a brutal put-down of the 28-year-old.
Buxton then continued, focusing on a quote from an interview that Russell had done with British media in 2025 where he said: "If my time was five years prior, you could argue I’d have two championships in my name."
Buxton then raised his issue with this claim to his podcast co-hosts, saying: "I saw a quote out of him today in which he sort of said, ‘If I’d got to Formula 1 five years earlier, I’d probably have a couple of championships by now.'
"And I fear a level of entitlement that he thinks this should naturally be his, or that maybe Kimi’s come in and has overtaken him in pure performance."
Podcast co-host and ex-driver Naomi Schiff then weighed in: "I think that’s probably going to come back to bite him in the a** isn’t it.
"I mean if you’re going to say that, then start by beating your team-mate right now."
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