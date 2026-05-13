Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update

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New FIA proposals for additional Formula 1 regulation changes could create even more complications for Aston Martin and legendary designer Adrian Newey as the team continues its difficult transition into the new era.

In the aftermath of the Miami Grand Prix, the FIA, Formula One Management, team principals, and engine manufacturers reportedly agreed in principle to make further adjustments to the 2026 rules package following widespread driver criticism of the new-generation cars.

The FIA said the discussions focused on introducing longer-term refinements to technical components and regulations in an effort to improve safety, create fairer competition, and make the cars more manageable for drivers and teams alike.

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"The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW alongside a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW."

While this proposal has the best intentions for the sport in consideration, it has, however, presented some teams with a design headache - particularly Newey's Aston Martin squad.

Will Newey have to abandon Aston Martin concept?

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Will Buxton explained: "The FIA and again it's in collaboration with the teams and the major stakeholders and F1 themselves.

"I'm thinking of teams particularly like an Aston Martin when they came out with their car this year and everybody pointed at the side pods and pointed at the very tight design of the car at the rear and said: ‘Wow, Adrian's gone really extreme with the design of the Aston Martin this year.’

"How much of that or those extremities will he have to lose in designing a new car? Because number one, you’ve got to put a larger fuel tank in the back. So that increases the size of the fuel tank. So decreases the ability to fit everything around it without also increasing the size at the rear.

"You're also going to have to increase cooling. So that means side pod designs are going to take a massive hit in terms of their freedom to work around that because you're going to need larger side pods, large cooling and all of that Naomi, as you say, with designs which will have been put in place, natural evolutions, natural updates and upgrades, they're now not natural anymore. It's revolution rather than evolution because you're having to rethink a set of regulations that you thought were static."

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