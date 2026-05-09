Charles Leclerc's new $20m yacht christened in lavish ceremony

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Charles Leclerc's new super yacht worth $20million has been christened by his wife Alexandra Leclerc.

Leclerc's Monegasque heritage means that he is used to seeing lavish yachts, and even owned a Riva 82' Diva himself.

But now, the Ferrari star has bought a much more expensive, bigger yacht, the Riva 102' Corsaro Super Yacht.

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These machines are highly sought after by the elite, and cost anywhere between $18million-$20million, hardly a problem for Leclerc and his eyewatering Ferrari salary.

Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Leclerc - an artist and influencer with whom Leclerc tied the knot earlier this year - were both present at a ceremony which celebrated the launch of the 20th Riva 102' Corsaro Super Yacht.

Alexandra could be seen doing the honorary smashing of the champagne bottle against the ship's bow, while a big audience surrounded the couple in a lavish event.

The yacht itself is equipped with a custom bar unit, fitted with an oversized grill, an induction hob, two fridges and an ice maker, while the 'beach club area' is designed to offer maximum versatility and direct access to the water, and is complemented by an inflatable platform for water toys.

Leclerc's yacht interior was especially selected by him, with decorative cushions created by Jim Thompson designed for maximum comfort.

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How much do F1 drivers earn?

No wonder Leclerc can afford a $20million superyacht! Here are the base salaries of F1 drivers, as reported by multiple credible sources, excluding any performance-based bonuses, team bonuses, and personal sponsors with brands.

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