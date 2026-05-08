Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spark fresh buzz after Broadway appearance

Hamilton and Kardashian have got fans talking again

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have reignited speculation among fans after the pair were seen together during a night out in New York City.

The Ferrari driver and Kardashian attended a performance of The Fear of 13, the Broadway production that the media personality and entrepreneur is helping produce.

Videos circulating online showed Hamilton and Kardashian leaving the theater side-by-side following the show, fueling further discussion on social media about the nature of their relationship.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spotted together

Article continues under video

TMZ reported that Hamilton and Kardashian were seen leaving The Fear of 13 on Tuesday night, making their way to a waiting SUV after the Broadway performance.

The outlet claimed Hamilton stepped back to let Kardashian get into the car first, offering his hand as the pair left together following the show.

Harper's Bazaar reported that the pair have known each other for more than a decade, with romance rumours beginning around the start of the year after a New Year's Eve party hosted by Kate Hudson.

Since then, they have been linked with a number of public outings, but this latest appearance attracted extra attention because of Kardashian's direct involvement in the Broadway production.

What is The Fear of 13?

The Fear of 13 is a Broadway play at the James Earl Jones Theatre based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

The production stars two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, with both making their Broadway debuts, while the play is written by Lindsey Ferrentino and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The official Broadway site describes the show as an exploration of 'truth, justice, and the chasm between them', with the production also having partnered with the Innocence Project.

It is an obvious fit for Kardashian, who has been increasingly vocal about criminal justice reform in recent years and has now made her Broadway producing debut with the production.

"My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy; it’s about people," Kardashian said.

"I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story.

"It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’ wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight."

Yarris himself took to social media after the show to thank Hamilton and Kardashian for their support, calling the pair a 'beautiful couple'.

Hamilton supports Kardashian Broadway project

Kardashian’s involvement comes after years of work around wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform, making The Fear of 13 more than just a celebrity-backed Broadway project.

Playbill reported that the production team welcomed Kardashian’s activism to the show, praising the work she has done to shine a light on criminal justice reform.

For Hamilton, the appearance came shortly after another busy F1 weekend, with the seven-time world champion continuing his first season with Ferrari.

But away from the paddock, his latest public outing with Kardashian has pushed the pair back into the celebrity spotlight, this time around a Broadway show carrying a far more serious message than the usual dating rumour noise.

Related