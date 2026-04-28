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Isack Hadjar in Melbourne

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar meets Lionel Messi in MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar in Melbourne — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar meets Lionel Messi in MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar was stood next to the football GOAT

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar met Lionel Messi at an Inter Miami match last weekend, making the meal of a coin toss.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Hadjar was at a match between Miami and New England, in Inter Miami's new 26,700-seater stadium.

The Nu Stadium only opened at the beginning of April, and sits around 16 miles away from the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and a big part of the Miami GP.

While Inter Miami could only draw the game 1-1, Hadjar was given the honour of completing the coin toss, right in front of Inter Miami captain Messi and the opposition captain Carles Gil.

Red Bull's 21-year-old driver didn't complete the coin toss in the smoothest fashion, however, looking a little confused when catching the coin, before presenting it to the two captains.

F1 finally returns this week!

Following a five-week break in the season caused by the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, F1 returns this weekend for the Miami GP.

F1 legend Martin Brundle has described this weekend's race as 'one of the biggest relaunches in F1 history' due to the fact the new regulations that swept into the sport at the start of the year have only seen three race weekends so far.

Tweaks have been made by the FIA to the new rules ahead of Miami too, in an attempt to improve safety and ensure drivers are more on the limit in qualifying.

Hadjar and Red Bull will desperately be hoping that they have made gains on their rivals during this spring break, currently sat down in sixth in the constructors' championship.

The Miami GP is a sprint weekend, meaning we have FP1 and sprint qualifying on Friday, the sprint race and main race qualifying on Saturday, and the Miami GP on Sunday, with a lights out time locally of 4pm (1pm Pacific).

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public with beachside romance

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