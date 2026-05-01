F1 star has rare $22million car stolen

A former F1 driver has reportedly had some rare vehicles stolen

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Former F1 star Adrian Sutil has allegedly been a victim to car theft after a rare vehicle was reportedly stolen.

Sutil raced in the premier class of motorsport between 2007 and 2014, competing with the likes of Spyker, Force India, and Sauber.

He also once boasted the friendship of now seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, having been the British legend's team-mate during the 2005 F3 Euro Series season at ASM.

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But now, Sutil has made headlines after his Koenigsegg One:1, just one of seven models made to this exact specification and said to be worth between €10million and $22million, has reportedly been stolen.

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Adrian Sutil's rare car collection 'stolen in Monaco'

Earlier this year, it was reported that Sutil had been victim to multiple car thefts, and now, Instagram account vfte have claimed Sutil's One:1 is part of an international search involving Interpol.

"Because of its unique design and extreme rarity, experts believe the car is virtually impossible to sell on the open market without being noticed."

"The Koenigsegg One:1 stolen from Adrian Sutil is the 'crown jewel' of his missing collection, valued alone at approximately $22 million. Its name comes from its world-first achievement of a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, producing 1,360 horsepower (one megawatt) for its 1,360 kg weight."

This turn of events unfolded following the news that the former driver was 'arrested' in November 2025 relating to 'fraud allegations' according to German outlet BILD.

At the time, a spokesman from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office said: "Several premises were searched together with the Baden-Wurttemberg State Criminal Police Office."

"According to investigators, he is suspected of 'aggravated joint fraud and joint embezzlement'."

In January, Auto Motor und Sport reported the same incident, claiming that according to Sutil's lawyer, he and his family had allegedly been victims of blackmail.

The family of the former F1 driver claimed they had received a mysterious phone call from a man who called himself 'Vladimir' and claimed to belong to the Russian Wagner Group.

The AMuS report of the incident read: "He explained that no one could stop him in Monaco if his people came to collect the vehicles."

"A few days later, several men appeared at the garage in Monaco and demanded the cars be handed over. According to lawyer Dirk Schmitz, the pressure was immense. The family was intimidated, and threats included physical violence. "The message was clear – cars out, or else," said Schmitz. Shortly afterward, the vehicles were taken away. Their whereabouts are currently unknown."

Along with the Koenigsegg Agera One:1, Sutil is said to also be missing his Koenigsegg Regera, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ferrari California, a Lamborghini , several Porsche models, and the Mercedes-Benz 600 Saloon, previously owned by none other than Elvis Presley.

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