Lando Norris blocked by team during tense media interview

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Lando Norris found himself in an awkward situation during a recent interview when members of his management team stepped in to cut the conversation short.

The McLaren driver secured the world championship last season, becoming the first British title winner since Lewis Hamilton after edging out Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in a dramatic finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Since making his debut in 2019, Norris’ profile has steadily grown, although it wasn’t until the Miami Grand Prix in 2024 that he finally secured his first race victory.

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Now, ahead of the 2026 Miami GP, Norris has been involved in an awkward exchange with The Guardian's Donald McRae.

Norris has been managed by ADD Management - completely separate from McLaren and their own PR management company - since he made his debut in the sport, but McRae revealed the bizarre moment that they attempted to censor his interview with Norris, leading the world champion to say 'I'm not the boss'.

In his article describing the interview, McRae alleges that he had been sent a message prior to the interview specifically asking him not to ask questions about Norris' friendship and rivalry with Max Verstappen and George Russell, or about the new 2026 regulations.

McRae then pleaded with Norris to stay and answer the questions about the regulations overhaul to which the 2025 champion responded 'I'm not the boss'.

The interviewer then opted to back down and instead ask about Norris' 2024 Miami GP win, to which he alleges the management team once again responded with 'we're done with time'.

McRae then states that Norris then turned to his management team and asked: "Why? Say yes." Norris then went on to give a brief answer to the question, before another bizarre moment when McRae alleges that the management team gave a generic quote to be used in a line about Verstappen on behalf of Norris: "He’s an amazing guy, Max is the best person ever and we love him. Quote," Norris' management personnel allegedly said.

GPFans have contacted ADD Management about this interview, and why Norris was not allowed to answer certain questions.

Journalists being frozen out

This is not the first incident that has happened this year surrounding the way in which journalists are policed by F1 drivers.

Four-time champion Verstappen refused to begin his Red Bull interview at the Japanese Grand Prix until The Guardian's Giles Richards left the room, telling the British journalist to 'get out'.

Verstappen later explained that the reason why he expelled Richards was because of a question that the journalist had asked him at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last year about his collision with George Russell earlier in the season.

Verstappen was not happy with Richards for the question, and the Dutchman said about the incident: "When you're not respectful towards me then I don't need to be respectful towards you."

However, it led to plenty of discussion within the paddock about the way in which drivers are held accountable by journalists.

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