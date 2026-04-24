Change your timezone:

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton turned to a very expensive tactic to keep him warm this week as he braved colder conditions than usual at the home of the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion returned to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with the Scuderia to carry out F1 tests as teams ramp up preparations for the 2026 calendar resumption next weekend.

There may not have been a single F1 race weekend since March due to the cancellation of April's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, but the Scuderia have been busy testing their machinery nonetheless.

Article continues under video

Earlier this month, Hamilton took to Ferrari's private testing track in Fiorano in his SF-26 as part of a Pirelli wet tyre test, but the 41-year-old was also able to try out some new upgrades ahead of the calendar's return in May.

Now, Hamilton and Ferrari have returned to the track, this time in Monza where the seven-time champion was once again testing a fresh upgrade package ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

What makes an F1 tyre blanket so expensive?

Hamilton could be seen dressed in full Ferrari gear, but clearly his PUMA hoodie and coat weren't enough to keep him sufficiently toasty.

Instead, he opted to use the tyre blanket, something which is surely up to the job considering it is engineered to keep tyres warm for hours on end until the time comes for them to be used on F1 cars across testing, practice, qualifying and grand prix sessions.

The fastest-recorded pit stop in F1 history was delivered by McLaren, who managed to change all four of Lando Norris' tyres at the Qatar GP in just 1.8 seconds. And it is in part thanks to the state of the art heating technology within the tyre blankets that allows Norris, Hamilton and their fellow F1 drivers to race straight out of the pits with brand new tyres on.

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The fourth round of the 2026 championship will return next weekend in Miami, and will also mark the second sprint race of the year.

As a result, just a single, now extended practice session will take place on Friday, May 1, before sprint qualifying at 4:30pm local time (EDT).

Saturday, May 2 will then see the sprint race kick off at midday EDT before qualifying for the main grand prix takes place at 4pm.

Sunday, May 3 will then likely see F1 return, with lights out for the Miami GP at 4pm EDT.

READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up

Related