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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Japan, 2026

Fernando Alonso answers big F1 retirement question

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso answers big F1 retirement question

Fernando Alonso recently delved into F1 retirement at the Monaco Historique

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Fernando Alonso has addressed whether he will retire from F1 at the end of the current 2026 season.

At the age of 44, Alonso is the longest-serving Formula 1 driver and has started 428 races in a career that has spanned nearly three decades.

The Spaniard remains a competitive force in F1, albeit not at present with Aston Martin's current woes, and Alonso could be closer to 50 before he has the chance to win a race again.

Despite a difficult road ahead for Aston Martin, Alonso isn't considering retirement at the end of the 2026 season and recently revealed that abandoning his racing career would be 'difficult to accept'.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Alonso: 'I feel happy when I drive'

Speaking at the event, Alonso was asked about his future in Formula 1, where he said: "It’s difficult to say. I love what I do, I love racing. I did my first race when I was three and I’m 44, so 41 years of my life I’ve been behind a steering wheel.

"I think the moment that I have to stop racing it will be a very hard decision and it will be difficult to accept. Time will tell.

"At the moment I don’t feel like that time is yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated. I feel happy when I drive. So hopefully not the last season."

You can watch the 2026 Monaco Historique (Friday, April 24- Sunday, April 26) with races live streamed on the Automobile Club de Monaco YouTube channel.

Most F1 starts

Most F1 starts
Position Driver Starts
1 Fernando Alonso 428
2 Lewis Hamilton 383
3 Kimi Raikkonen 349
4 Rubens Barrichello 323
5 Michael Schumacher 307

READ MORE: Verstappen poised for eye-watering $500m F1 transfer, FOUR teams ready to pounce

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F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso

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