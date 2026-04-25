Fernando Alonso answers big F1 retirement question
Fernando Alonso answers big F1 retirement question
Fernando Alonso recently delved into F1 retirement at the Monaco Historique
Fernando Alonso has addressed whether he will retire from F1 at the end of the current 2026 season.
At the age of 44, Alonso is the longest-serving Formula 1 driver and has started 428 races in a career that has spanned nearly three decades.
The Spaniard remains a competitive force in F1, albeit not at present with Aston Martin's current woes, and Alonso could be closer to 50 before he has the chance to win a race again.
Despite a difficult road ahead for Aston Martin, Alonso isn't considering retirement at the end of the 2026 season and recently revealed that abandoning his racing career would be 'difficult to accept'.
READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan
Alonso: 'I feel happy when I drive'
Speaking at the event, Alonso was asked about his future in Formula 1, where he said: "It’s difficult to say. I love what I do, I love racing. I did my first race when I was three and I’m 44, so 41 years of my life I’ve been behind a steering wheel.
"I think the moment that I have to stop racing it will be a very hard decision and it will be difficult to accept. Time will tell.
"At the moment I don’t feel like that time is yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated. I feel happy when I drive. So hopefully not the last season."
You can watch the 2026 Monaco Historique (Friday, April 24- Sunday, April 26) with races live streamed on the Automobile Club de Monaco YouTube channel.
Most F1 starts
|Position
|Driver
|Starts
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|428
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|383
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|349
|4
|Rubens Barrichello
|323
|5
|Michael Schumacher
|307
READ MORE: Verstappen poised for eye-watering $500m F1 transfer, FOUR teams ready to pounce
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Hamilton reveals father’s guidance that shaped his F1 championship career
F1 star Oscar Piastri’s former home hits market with $6.5m price tag
Formula E boss reflects on viral crash involving MrBeast
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public with beachside romance
Latest News
The F1 pundit who starred in blockbuster James Bond movie
- Yesterday 23:05
IndyCar star reveals they turned down Red Bull F1 contract
- Yesterday 21:01
Fernando Alonso answers big F1 retirement question
- Yesterday 19:07
Christian Horner makes paddock return with Honda F1 chief
- Yesterday 17:02
Michael Schumacher’s ex-F1 manager tells all after million-dollar robbery
- April 24, 2026 23:00
FIA confirm Miami Grand Prix schedule change after F1 race cancellations
- April 24, 2026 21:00
Most read
F1 star Oscar Piastri’s former home hits market with $6.5m price tag
- 23 april
Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series
- 9 april
F1 champion shares sleep trick that eliminated jet lag
- 19 april
Christian Horner still in frame for Aston Martin role, insider claims
- 22 april
Could Verstappen follow Lambiase? McLaren move talk intensifies
- 15 april
Cadillac announce driver debut at upcoming F1 grand prix
- 19 april