Michael Schumacher’s ex-F1 manager tells all after million-dollar robbery

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The former manager of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher has spoken out after suffering a horrific robbery at his home.

Willi Weber is best known for his time spent as Schumacher's manager, a position he took up in the late 1980s and held for over two decades, right up until the German icon's comeback with Mercedes in 2010.

Weber enjoyed a long and fruitful career in F1, and his career highlights from his time working with one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history include his negotiation of Schumacher's move from Benetton to Ferrari. The very move that led the star to secure five of his seven drivers' titles with the Scuderia.

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on December 9, 2025, Weber was the victim of a crime at his home in the affluent area of Kraherwald, Stuttgart in Germany, with the close ally and ex-manager of the F1 legend said to have been, 'beaten, tied up, and threatened, and robbed of expensive watches, cash, and jewellery.'

The estimated damage from the robbery is believed to have been approximately one million euros, almost $1.2 million, but Weber's loss extends far beyond the financial concerns, with some of the stolen items having been gifts from the Ferrari F1 legend.

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Gifts from F1 legend lost in robbery

Touching on whether he has come to understand more as to why he was selected as the victims of this robbery, Weber replied: "It was insider knowledge. They had already robbed two other people up at Kraherwald and found so much on them that they thought: This is worthwhile, there's more to be had, and so they robbed me too."

Among the stolen items was Weber's treasured watch collection, which consisted of mementos given to him by none other than Schumacher as a gift to commemorate Weber's early support and service to the German racer.

The valuables are precious to Weber from both a sentimental and financial point of view, but the German is worried he may never see them again. "The investigators need two months to register the stolen goods. Only then will I probably find out what of mine is among them," he said.

Following the horrific experience, Weber also revealed that he plans to sell his villa, with the property currently on the market for around 12 million euros (just over $14 million) with Weber said to be planning a move to Frankfurt in search of a fresh start.

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