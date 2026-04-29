Donald Trump Miami visit could cause F1 chaos

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President Donald Trump is set to visit Miami this weekend, and that could cause chaos for the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The 2026 F1 season resumes in Miami this weekend after a five-week break from the sport due to the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix.

President Trump visited the McLaren garage at the 2024 Miami GP and met the likes of Zak Brown and Lando Norris, but the 47th President of the United States will not be at the race this weekend.

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However, Trump is expected to make an appearance at the Miami Championship, a golf tournament taking place in the city on the same weekend as the Miami GP sprint weekend.

And that's because the Miami Championship is being hosted by the Trump National Doral Blue Monster course, a golf course owned by the President.

F1 Miami GP weekend schedule

The event at the Miami International Autodrome is a sprint race weekend, meaning the action gets underway on Friday May 1 with FP1 and sprint race qualifying.

Below is the F1 schedule and session details for the entire race weekend in local Eastern Time, UK BST or Pacific Time if you are watching on the West Coast.

There is already a change to the original planned schedule, with F1 confirming that Free Practice 1 on Friday will now last for 90 minutes, instead of the original 60.

Session Date Local time (ET) UK time (BST) Pacific time (PT) Practice 1 (FP1) Friday May 1 12:00-13:30 17:00-18:30 09:00-10:30 Sprint Qualifying Friday May 1 16:30-17:14 21:30-22:14 13:30-14:14 Sprint Saturday May 2 12:00-13:00 17:00-18:00 09:00-10:00 Qualifying Saturday May 2 16:00-17:00 21:00-22:00 13:00-14:00 Grand Prix (57 laps) Sunday May 3 16:00-18:00 21:00-23:00 13:00-15:00

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