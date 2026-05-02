close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row

Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row

All the times from Miami Grand Prix qualifying

Originally written by Chris Deeley. This version is a translation.

F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli laid down a powerful marker in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.

The teenage racer picked up just three points for sixth place in the sprint race earlier in the day, but bounced back in style to knock Max Verstappen – also unexpectedly surging – into second place.

There will be four different teams in the first four grid spots on Sunday after Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris went third and fourth fastest respectively, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton filling out the third row ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the boards...well. Every weekend in F1 there is one crisis team. The goal is to not be it.

It's been Audi taking up the mantle from Aston Martin this weekend though, with Gabriel Bortoleto failing to get out on track until the dying moments of Q1, just hours after being disqualified from the sprint race for an engine intake air pressure violation.

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:27.798
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.166s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.345s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.385s
5George RussellMercedes+0.399s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.521s
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.702s
8Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.964s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.991s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.012s
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
12Liam LawsonRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q2
13Oliver BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
14Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
15Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
16Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
17Arvid LindbladRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q1
18Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
20Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
21Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
22Gabriel BortoletoAudiELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up

Related

Formula 1

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized

F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized

  • Yesterday 19:04
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole

  • May 1, 2026 23:32
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision

F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix venue to be overhauled for FIFA World Cup

Miami Grand Prix venue to be overhauled for FIFA World Cup

  • Yesterday 21:00
Alex Zanardi (1966-2026): Remembering a racer, champion and inspiration

Alex Zanardi (1966-2026): Remembering a racer, champion and inspiration

  • Yesterday 19:00
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations

Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations

  • Yesterday 17:00

Just in

2-5
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision
2-5
Miami Grand Prix venue to be overhauled for FIFA World Cup
2-5
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
2-5
Alex Zanardi (1966-2026): Remembering a racer, champion and inspiration
2-5
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row

1 hour ago
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision Latest F1 News

F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision

2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized Formula 1

F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized

Yesterday 19:04
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole

May 1, 2026 23:32
Ontdek het op Google Play
x