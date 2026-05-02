F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
All the times from Miami Grand Prix qualifying
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli laid down a powerful marker in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.
The teenage racer picked up just three points for sixth place in the sprint race earlier in the day, but bounced back in style to knock Max Verstappen – also unexpectedly surging – into second place.
There will be four different teams in the first four grid spots on Sunday after Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris went third and fourth fastest respectively, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton filling out the third row ahead of Oscar Piastri.
Meanwhile, at the bottom of the boards...well. Every weekend in F1 there is one crisis team. The goal is to not be it.
It's been Audi taking up the mantle from Aston Martin this weekend though, with Gabriel Bortoleto failing to get out on track until the dying moments of Q1, just hours after being disqualified from the sprint race for an engine intake air pressure violation.
F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:27.798
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.166s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.345s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.385s
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.399s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.521s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.702s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.964s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.991s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.012s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|22
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
- Yesterday 19:04
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
- May 1, 2026 23:32
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
- Yesterday 19:04
F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision
- 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix venue to be overhauled for FIFA World Cup
- Yesterday 21:00
Alex Zanardi (1966-2026): Remembering a racer, champion and inspiration
- Yesterday 19:00
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- Yesterday 17:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
- 1 may
'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
- 28 april
F1 star Oscar Piastri’s former home hits market with $6.5m price tag
- 23 april
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 champion shares sleep trick that eliminated jet lag
- 19 april
Christian Horner still in frame for Aston Martin role, insider claims
- 22 april