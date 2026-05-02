F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen fill out unexpected Miami front row

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F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli laid down a powerful marker in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.

The teenage racer picked up just three points for sixth place in the sprint race earlier in the day, but bounced back in style to knock Max Verstappen – also unexpectedly surging – into second place.

There will be four different teams in the first four grid spots on Sunday after Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris went third and fourth fastest respectively, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton filling out the third row ahead of Oscar Piastri.

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Meanwhile, at the bottom of the boards...well. Every weekend in F1 there is one crisis team. The goal is to not be it.

It's been Audi taking up the mantle from Aston Martin this weekend though, with Gabriel Bortoleto failing to get out on track until the dying moments of Q1, just hours after being disqualified from the sprint race for an engine intake air pressure violation.

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.798 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.166s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.345s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.385s 5 George Russell Mercedes +0.399s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.521s 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.702s 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.964s 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.991s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.012s 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN Q2 13 Oliver Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN Q2 14 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 15 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN Q2 16 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN Q1 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 22 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up

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