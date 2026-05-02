F1 star roasted by PETA after killing animal in 230mph collision

A famous F1 face has been scolded for his response to killing a bird

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Animal rights organisation PETA have taken aim at Romain Grosjean following a bird strike during Indianapolis 500 testing.

Grosjean, the former Haas driver now competing in IndyCar for Dale Coyne Racing, was on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the bird was hit at roughly 230mph.

The impact left blood and debris across the car, as well as Grosjean’s helmet and race suit, with the Frenchman later giving a graphic account of what happened.

Romain Grosjean hits bird during Indy 500 test

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Grosjean said he was left struggling for visibility after the bird struck his car during the test session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"I still have blood on my race suit, there were pieces of the bird on the rollbar," Grosjean said. "I couldn’t see where I was going any more, there’s plenty on the aeroscreen."

"The helmet stinks, the seat stinks," he added. "I didn’t get any chicken for lunch; I just walked past it."

The bird strike did not lead to a serious accident, but the impact underlined the protection offered by IndyCar’s aeroscreen at high speed.

Without that cockpit protection, an impact at around 230mph could have created a far more dangerous situation for the driver.

PETA slam Grosjean response

Grosjean’s reaction has now drawn a furious response from PETA, who accused him of lacking empathy following the bird’s death.

In a statement from Mimi Bekhechi, PETA Senior Vice President for the UK and Europe, the organisation criticised the former F1 driver’s comments and announced plans to send him plant-based chicken.

"Romain Grosjean had better hope he doesn’t fail his next race as badly as he has failed Empathy 101," Bekhechi said.

"Birds have feelings, apparently more than Grosjean does, considering that he seemed more concerned with his car, helmet, and suit – all replaceable – than the smash-up of this unsuspecting bird.

"Instead of just passing up chicken for lunch, may we suggest that he steer clear of harming any birds or other animals whose lives on factory farms and terrifying deaths in slaughterhouses are the pits.

"PETA France will be sending Grosjean some plant-based chicken to help get his vegan lifestyle “on track”."

Grosjean preparing for Indy 500

The incident comes as Grosjean continues preparations for this year’s Indianapolis 500, one of the biggest races in world motorsport.

Grosjean left F1 after his terrifying fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he escaped from a burning Haas after his car split in two on the opening lap.

He later moved to IndyCar and is now aiming to make an impact at the Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing.

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