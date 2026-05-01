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Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

All the times from Miami Grand Prix practice

Originally written by Chris Deeley. This version is a translation.

Fans were treated to an extra half hour of practice at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday, with an extended 90 minute session.

The longer FP1 was given to teams after more than a month between races after the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain grands prix, combined with the fact that there is only one practice session schedule (as it's a sprint weekend).

The session itself was relatively uneventful, but a couple of cracks started to appear in Mercedes' silver armour late on when a power unit issue ended Kimi Antonelli's time on track early, before he could get a qualifying simulation run on soft tyres.

His team-mate George Russell wasn't exactly the dominant force that might've been expected either, setting just the sixth fastest time of the session, more than three quarters of a second down on the leading time of Charles Leclerc.

The other note emerging from the hour and a half of running was the reveal of Red Bull's new 'Macarena' rear wing, which flips somewhat more dramatically than Ferrari's equivalent.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Miami Grand Prix FP1 times

Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:29.310
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.297s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.448s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.467s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.769s
6George RussellMercedes+0.790s
7Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.898s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.277s
9Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.563s
10Carlos SainzWilliams+1.620s
11Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.705s
12Alex AlbonWilliams+1.714s
13Oliver BearmanHaas+1.781s
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.801s
15Nico HulkenbergAudi+2.285s
16Esteban OconHaas+2.325s
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+2.338s
18Sergio PerezCadillac+2.737s
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.283s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.452s
21Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+3.552s
22Lance StrollAston Martin+3.649s

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 1st at 16:30 (ET).

READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up

Related

F1 Mercedes Charles Leclerc Kimi Antonelli Miami Grand Prix

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