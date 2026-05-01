F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

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Fans were treated to an extra half hour of practice at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday, with an extended 90 minute session.

The longer FP1 was given to teams after more than a month between races after the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain grands prix, combined with the fact that there is only one practice session schedule (as it's a sprint weekend).

The session itself was relatively uneventful, but a couple of cracks started to appear in Mercedes' silver armour late on when a power unit issue ended Kimi Antonelli's time on track early, before he could get a qualifying simulation run on soft tyres.

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His team-mate George Russell wasn't exactly the dominant force that might've been expected either, setting just the sixth fastest time of the session, more than three quarters of a second down on the leading time of Charles Leclerc.

The other note emerging from the hour and a half of running was the reveal of Red Bull's new 'Macarena' rear wing, which flips somewhat more dramatically than Ferrari's equivalent.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan

Miami Grand Prix FP1 times

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 1st at 16:30 (ET).

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