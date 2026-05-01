F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice
F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice
All the times from Miami Grand Prix practice
Fans were treated to an extra half hour of practice at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday, with an extended 90 minute session.
The longer FP1 was given to teams after more than a month between races after the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain grands prix, combined with the fact that there is only one practice session schedule (as it's a sprint weekend).
The session itself was relatively uneventful, but a couple of cracks started to appear in Mercedes' silver armour late on when a power unit issue ended Kimi Antonelli's time on track early, before he could get a qualifying simulation run on soft tyres.
His team-mate George Russell wasn't exactly the dominant force that might've been expected either, setting just the sixth fastest time of the session, more than three quarters of a second down on the leading time of Charles Leclerc.
The other note emerging from the hour and a half of running was the reveal of Red Bull's new 'Macarena' rear wing, which flips somewhat more dramatically than Ferrari's equivalent.
READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan
Miami Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.310
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.297s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.448s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.467s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.769s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.790s
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.898s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.277s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.563s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.620s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.705s
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.714s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.781s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.801s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2.285s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.325s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.338s
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.737s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.283s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.452s
|21
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+3.552s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.649s
Is there F1 today?
Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 1st at 16:30 (ET).
READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up
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