Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP
It wasn't a good race for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton admitted he felt isolated during a difficult weekend for Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix.
Ferrari arrived in Miami with an extensive upgrade package and hopes of building on a run of strong performances that had already delivered podium finishes in Australia, China and Japan.
However, the changes failed to deliver the expected leap forward, while rivals McLaren and Red Bull Racing appeared to close the gap after Formula 1’s extended spring break.
For Hamilton, he could only qualify down in sixth for the main race before finishing seventh, after sustaining damage to his SF-26 on the first lap after a battle with Franco Colapinto.
That came after he had also finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday, meaning the Brit only scored eight points across the weekend, despite there being a maximum of 33 on offer for the drivers.
"Obviously it’s not a good weekend at all," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "Seventh and seventh; no-man’s land in both races.
"Particularly today with the damage, there was nothing I could do. Really unfortunate because the team worked so hard so to come away with so few points… we have to move on from here.
"It was just contact," he said, talking about the Colapinto incident. "I was unlucky with Max spinning and I had to go to the right of him. I had a good turn one and I was in a good position and then the only place I could go was right. I lost positions from there and then I think it was Franco that hit me and I lost a lot of performance from there."
Hamilton's form reverting to 2025 type?
While Hamilton could not do too much about his result in the grand prix, it was a poor qualifying performance that put him down in sixth in the first place.
The same could be said of his sprint qualifying performance on Friday too, while he fell away from the pace of the frontrunners in the sprint race.
This disappointing weekend for the 41-year-old was much more reminiscent of his form for much of the 2025 season, struggling to match the pace of team-mate Charles Leclerc, particularly in qualifying.
But Hamilton has performed much better on the whole in 2026, already having banished his Ferrari grand prix podium hoodoo in China, and putting his SF-26 in the mix in Australia and Japan too.
Up next for the Brit is the Canadian Grand Prix, a track that he has won at on seven occasions.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP
McLaren F1 boss opens up on Max Verstappen transfer availability
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli takes victory as Ferrari star crashes on final lap
Latest News
F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli takes victory as Ferrari star crashes on final lap
- Yesterday 21:10
McLaren F1 boss opens up on Max Verstappen transfer availability
- Yesterday 23:00
Red Bull star crashes out at Miami Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:30
Disqualification, qualifying fires and DNS - F1 team's Miami Grand Prix nightmare
- Yesterday 17:48
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
- 1 may
'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
- 28 april
F1 star Oscar Piastri’s former home hits market with $6.5m price tag
- 23 april
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- 2 may
F1 champion shares sleep trick that eliminated jet lag
- 19 april
Christian Horner still in frame for Aston Martin role, insider claims
- 22 april