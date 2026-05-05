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Brundle holding Sky Sports F1 mic with turquoise Miami GP-themed background

F1 legend responds to Jimmy Fallon biting his microphone live on air

Brundle holding Sky Sports F1 mic with turquoise Miami GP-themed background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 legend responds to Jimmy Fallon biting his microphone live on air

Martin Brundle interviews some very high profile celebrities

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Martin Brundle has addressed one of the stranger moments from the Miami Grand Prix weekend after an unusual exchange with comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Brundle’s grid walks have become a staple of Formula 1 coverage, dating all the way back to the 1997 British Grand Prix. Since then, they have aired across ITV, the BBC and, since 2012, Sky Sports F1.

The segment sees Brundle make his way through the grid before the race, speaking with drivers, team personnel and any celebrities he can track down before lights out.

They have led to many awkward moments with high-profile celebrities in the past, most memorably with Megan Thee Stallion and Paolo Banchero (or was it Patrick Mahomes?).

At the 2026 Miami GP, Brundle spoke with many friendly celebrities, including NBA star Bam Adebayo, actor Colin Farrell and comedian Fallon.

Brundle's legendary career

Brundle has become a staple of Sky Sports' coverage of F1 ever since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012.

The Brit has been a co-commentator with the likes of Murray Walker and David Croft in the past for various different channels, but he was also a lead commentator for the BBC, alongside David Coulthard.

But before his broadcasting days, Brundle was also an F1 racer between 1984-1996, making his insights even more valuable.

Brundle never won an F1 race, but was on the podium nine times. His most successful single season was while driving for Benetton in 1992 when he scored five podiums and 38 points.

That was by far his best total, allowing him to finish sixth in the drivers' championship that year as part of his best run in the sport as he was seventh in 1993 and 1994 while driving for Ligier and McLaren respectively.

Brundle’s last season was in 1996, and though he had options to continue to race beyond that, he took his opportunity to be part of ITV’s broadcast team.

From there he was able to focus on Le Mans, entering the 24-hour race on five different occasions, with a best finish of 15th in 2012.

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F1 Miami Grand Prix Sky Sports Martin Brundle

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