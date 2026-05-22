F1 Results Today: Canadian wildlife takes a hit as Mercedes road back to form
F1 Results Today: Canadian wildlife takes a hit as Mercedes road back to form
All the times from Canadian Grand Prix practice
Who said F1 practice is boring? Friday afternoon at the Canadian Grand Prix saw three red flags, a marmot getting hit by a car, and an Aston Martin in the top ten.
Admittedly, a top four of tow Mercedes followed by two Ferraris as a little more predictable – but when Fernando Alonso helps push the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar out of the top ten, you make some compromises.
The timing of that final red flag was the main issue mixing up the timing boards and hiding some teams' true one-lap pace, with a number of drivers not able to complete the qualifying simulation run which they typically save until the end of a session.
The session was red flagged three times – first for Liam Lawson's car conking out on track, a short stoppage, and the second for a somewhat messier incident.
Shortly after the restart, Alex Albon's Williams met part of the local wildlife at high speed coming out of Turns 6 and 7. His car appeared to take issue with that, and shunted left into the wall at high speed.
Canadian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:13.402s
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.142s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.774s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.953s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.964s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.397s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.561s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.050s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2.296s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.461s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+2.812s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+2.851s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+3.095s
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+3.240s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+3.258s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.407s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.576s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+4.029s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+4.368s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+4.466s
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+4.524s
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|NO TIME
Is there F1 today?
Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 22, at 16:30 (ET).
READ MORE: Could we still see a 24-race F1 season? Cancelled races could be rescheduled
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