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A groundhog watches on as the F1 cars race around the Canadian GP circuit

F1 Results Today: Canadian wildlife takes a hit as Mercedes road back to form

A groundhog watches on as the F1 cars race around the Canadian GP circuit — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Canadian wildlife takes a hit as Mercedes road back to form

All the times from Canadian Grand Prix practice

Originally written by Chris Deeley. This version is a translation.

Who said F1 practice is boring? Friday afternoon at the Canadian Grand Prix saw three red flags, a marmot getting hit by a car, and an Aston Martin in the top ten.

Admittedly, a top four of tow Mercedes followed by two Ferraris as a little more predictable – but when Fernando Alonso helps push the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar out of the top ten, you make some compromises.

The timing of that final red flag was the main issue mixing up the timing boards and hiding some teams' true one-lap pace, with a number of drivers not able to complete the qualifying simulation run which they typically save until the end of a session.

The session was red flagged three times – first for Liam Lawson's car conking out on track, a short stoppage, and the second for a somewhat messier incident.

Shortly after the restart, Alex Albon's Williams met part of the local wildlife at high speed coming out of Turns 6 and 7. His car appeared to take issue with that, and shunted left into the wall at high speed.

Canadian Grand Prix FP1 times

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:13.402s
2George RussellMercedes+0.142s
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.774s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.953s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.964s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.397s
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.561s
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.050s
9Nico HulkenbergAudi+2.296s
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+2.461s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+2.812s
12Isack HadjarRed Bull+2.851s
13Esteban OconHaas+3.095s
14Alex AlbonWilliams+3.240s
15Carlos SainzWilliams+3.258s
16Pierre GaslyAlpine+3.407s
17Lance StrollAston Martin+3.576s
18Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+4.029s
19Oliver BearmanHaas+4.368s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+4.466s
21Sergio PerezCadillac+4.524s
22Franco ColapintoAlpineNO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 22, at 16:30 (ET).

READ MORE: Could we still see a 24-race F1 season? Cancelled races could be rescheduled

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