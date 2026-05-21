F1 team facing DOUBLE driver exit

One star is even rumoured to be heading to Ferrari

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According to an insider of the sport, one F1 team could be at risk of losing their entire driver lineup ahead of 2027, with a Ferrari reshuffle potentially on the cards.

With seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton now 41 years of age, there is every reason to suggest the British legend may be considering retirement from the sport, and an exit from the Scuderia.

Rumours have spread that the former Mercedes man could be set to announce his departure from the sport at this year's British Grand Prix, but even if these prove untrue, Ferrari may be looking to replace him with somebody a little cheaper and younger, unless his form drastically turns around.

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Hamilton finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc last year in the same car, and is already eight points behind the Monegasque driver in 2026.

If Ferrari were to make a move to replace Hamilton, then 21-year-old Oliver Bearman could well make a fine replacement, given he is still part of Ferrari's academy ranks.

With Bearman's great form and Ocon's poor form, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes American squad Haas could be looking for an entirely fresh driver lineup for 2027, but for different reasons.

"Haas is really in a dilemma," Schumacher told the Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "I expect that Bearman will soon get the chance to drive for a bigger team.

"I can imagine Ferrari has the right of first refusal on Bearman if they needed him. That means if Lewis Hamilton actually decides to retire, Bearman would also be gone.

"One thing is clear: Ocon isn't good enough. At best, he's on par with Bearman, and usually worse, and I mean, Bearman is still at the beginning of his career; he's still developing.

"I can't imagine we'll see Ocon next year. That's pretty much set in stone, unless some team has a major problem.

"That means two seats would need to be filled, and then we'd have to poach someone from within our network and bring in someone we know, trust, and can develop."

Is Bearman a Ferrari driver in waiting?

Bearman is 20 years Hamilton's junior and on a much less lucrative contract, which is what has led to rumours of him replacing the F1 legend at Ferrari.

Bearman claimed Haas' joint-best ever result in Brazil last year with fourth, amid a race weekend in which Hamilton and Leclerc scored zero points between them.

He's continued that fine form into 2026, finishing fifth in China and currently occupying eighth in the drivers' championship.

But if Hamilton can continue with his improved start to the 2026 season and pick up more podiums and race wins as the season progresses, then Ferrari will surely find it hard to replace their seven-time champion, particularly as they go searching for a first title of any kind since 2008.

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