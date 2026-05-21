Montreal strippers go on strike for F1 Canadian Grand Prix

The Sex Work Autonomous Committee (SWAC) will go on strike during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

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A strike has been called to take place simultaneously with this weekend's F1 Canadian Grand Prix by the Sex Work Autonomous Committee (SWAC).

Montreal strippers will withdraw their labour in a move to achieve their goal of gaining full employment rights.

The strike has been called for Saturday, May 23, the same day that the F1 2026 championship will hold the Canadian GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying, as strippers issue a series of demands to achieve recognition as employees with associated rights.

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Amongst these demands is the abolition of the 'bar fee' which strippers must ​pay to perform in clubs, alongside safe and sanitary working conditions and an end to discrimination in hiring ​and scheduling.

SWAC told Reuters in a statement: "As strippers, we are considered independent contractors, this ​means that on paper we are treated the same as, say, an independent ‌plumber ⁠that you would hire for your home repairs.

F1 Canadian GP 'busiest night' of the year for Montreal strip clubs

The decision to strike during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend is intentional, and the Saturday has been named as one of the busiest nights of the year for Montreal strip clubs.

SWAC's statement continued: "The clubs are at their busiest, making ​it the ⁠most lucrative period of the year for our boss.

"This is our chance to threaten that income and affect ⁠them ​when it hurts the most. During ​this time, despite management making more money, dancers have to put up with...generally worse working conditions."

When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit-Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24.

Once again, we have a sprint weekend in F1, with the competitive action starting straight away on the Friday with sprint qualifying at 16:30 local time (ET).

Saturday's sprint takes place at 12:00 local time, with main race qualifying scheduled for 16:00 local time.

Lights out for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix is at 16:00 local time.

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