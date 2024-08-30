Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash
Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash
Kimi Antonelli has crashed during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix in his first ever Formula 1 session.
The Italian youngster lost control of his Mercedes at Parabolica, and smashed into the barrier at high speed just ten minutes into his first taste of running.
Antonelli managed to climb out of the car unharmed.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Italian Grand Prix Practice
Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash
- 40 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 09:00
Italian Grand Prix
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- Today 05:00
NASCAR News
Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
- Today 04:00
Latest F1 News
F1 fans shocked as safety car CRASHES ahead of Italian Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
IndyCar News
IndyCar star REPLACED ahead of final three races
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct