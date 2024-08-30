Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

close global

Kimi Antonelli has crashed during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix in his first ever Formula 1 session.

The Italian youngster lost control of his Mercedes at Parabolica, and smashed into the barrier at high speed just ten minutes into his first taste of running.

Antonelli managed to climb out of the car unharmed.

More to follow...

Mercedes Formula 1 Kimi Antonelli Italian Grand Prix FP1
