Kimi Antonelli reveals 'physicality' led to awkward introduction to Hamilton ally

Kimi Antonelli has revealed that he had an awkward introduction to one his key new team members coming into his rookie Formula 1 season.

The teenage Italian stepped into Lewis Hamilton's car this season after the seven-time world champion's move to Ferrari and has looked at home at the top level, taking a brilliant sprint race pole last time out in Miami.

Antonelli already had a positive relationship with team principal Toto Wolff before he entered the Silver Arrows garage, but had to form a close connection with many of the team's key figures, including his new race engineer, Peter Bonnington.

'Bono' played a major role in Hamilton's historic success at Mercedes, with the pair striking up a formidable partnership over 12 years together, and the Brit has now been tasked with guiding Antonelli through his maiden campaign behind the wheel.

And speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 18-year-old revealed details of the duo's first encounter.

"Very nice," he said when describing their relationship. "At the beginning I saw him a bit tense because I'm a very physical guy.

"I like to hug people, touch them, and 'Bono' wasn't used to it, he's more 'British'. Now that he's opening up I'm very happy when he comes to hug me."

Antonelli shining in rookie year

Antonelli has so far got the better of Hamilton in 2025, and currently sits one spot ahead of his predecessor in the drivers' championship.

Although yet to finish on the podium, he has collected points in all but one of his six outings to date, and secured his first pole in F1 earlier this month after coming out on top in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

His performances so far, and those of team-mate George Russell, have seen Mercedes emerge as the closest challengers to McLaren this year, and currently hold a comfortable advantage over third-place Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

They will both be in action at Imola for the Emilia Romagna GP this week, where Antonelli will make his F1 race debut in front of his home fans.

