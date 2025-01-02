Hamilton REPLACEMENT risk declared as danger verdict given

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 replacement at Mercedes has been declared a 'risk' by a senior figure within a rival team.

With 2025 now upon us, Hamilton has officially left the Silver Arrows and is now a Ferrari driver, with fans across the world eagerly anticipating the seven-time champion's debut in red.

Hamilton's Mercedes exit brings an end to a highly successful 12-season partnership with the team, with his replacement having huge shoes to fill after the Brit scooped six drivers' championships and helped claim eight constructors' titles between 2013 and 2024.

And, rather than opting for an experienced race-winner to replace him, Mercedes have elected to put young up-and-coming star Antonelli in the car alongside George Russell next campaign.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari

Kimi Antonelli is Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Is Antonelli's career in danger?

Whilst Antonelli has been tipped to do great things in the sport, he has already shown at times this season that the pressure of stepping in to replace Hamilton may not be easy to cope with.

At the Italian Grand Prix, for example, just moments into his first official F1 session in FP1, Antonelli lost control of the Mercedes, crashing into the barriers at Parabolica and bringing out a red flag to mark a disastrous debut outing.

Now, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has added to that pressure, labeling Mercedes' decision to sign the Italian as a 'risk'.

Kimi Antonelli is a highly-rated Mercedes junior star

"Antonelli is a risk," Marko told sport.de via Sport1.

Marko later added: "If he skillfully implements his clearly existing strengths and speed and builds himself up slowly, then he can become a threat,"

"If he tries to force it, then I think his career is also in danger somewhere."

