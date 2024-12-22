F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Newly minted Red Bull driver Liam Lawson has revealed the extent of the online abuse he got for replacing Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB last season.

The Kiwi was recently named the successor to Sergio Perez at the senior Red Bull team, despite having just 11 Formula 1 races under his belt.

Lawson has only contested 11 races in his F1 career and has never finished higher than ninth in a grand prix, but beat his more experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the Red Bull drive.

Formula 2 runner-up and Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar will step-up to replace Lawson at VCARB next season, as the two teams undergo a significant shift.

Liam Lawson will join Red Bull in 2025

Isack Hadjar will replace Liam Lawson at RB

Lawson discusses Ricciardo replacement abuse

Lawson returned to F1 with VCARB at the US GP, following the axing of Daniel Ricciardo from the team.

The Aussie star endured a disappointing 2024 season, where he failed to deliver consistent points finishes and was beaten by team-mate Tsunoda.

A P18 finish at the Singapore GP sealed Ricciardo’s fate and his departure was announced soon after his result, with Lawson lined up as his replacement.

According to the Kiwi, however, he received abuse from some F1 fans over his replacement and admitted he was shocked by the reception.

Daniel Ricciardo left VCARB after the Singapore GP

“Originally I saw a lot of [the abuse] because I didn’t expect it, I wasn’t ready for that,” he said to The Times.

“To be honest, I just don’t really go on social media at all any more. I will post for my fanbase, but I won’t scroll or look through messages.

“You do the prep for F1 to be ready as a driver, and then you don’t really expect that kind of stuff, or you don’t really prepare for it, because you’re just focused on driving.”

