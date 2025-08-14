Change your timezone:

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on ex-teammate Max Verstappen, admitting he is 'proud' of the Red Bull star.

The Aussie and the Dutchman spent three seasons together at Red Bull Racing between 2016 and 2018, striking up a very competitive intra-team rivalry.

That all came to an end for the 2019 season, however, with Ricciardo opting to leave the team for pastures new, signing for rivals Renault.

Unfortunately for Ricciardo, he never hit the heights of his Red Bull days elsewhere, going on to have spells at McLaren and Red Bull's junior team before losing his seat before the end of 2024.

In the meantime, Verstappen has established himself as one of F1's all-time greats, but the 36-year-old holds no ill feelings towards his former colleague, insisting he has nothing but admiration for the Dutchman.

Speaking during Ray White's Connect Conference, he said: "I've seen Max become world champion four times, four times! You could almost lose count.

"It's so many now. I feel proud, which is great, because he was a team-mate of mine.

"He's someone I shared a lot of track time with, and he achieved that."

Ricciardo reflects on special Monaco victory

Ricciardo also recalled some of his most memorable moments in the sport as he looked back with pride on what he accomplished.

He said: "Sometimes I think about things like winning in Monaco, and I think, 'Did that really happen?'

"I've always loved racing, but I never imagined I'd have the career I've had, or that I'd make it to F1."

There has been much speculation over the eight-time race winner's future ever since his departure, with the likes of 2026 debutants Cadillac previously touted as a potential landing spot.

However, Ricciardo has now accepted that his time in F1 is up, and has instead opted to divert most of his attention towards promoting his clothing range, Enchante.

He has also spent some time travelling and trying out new experiences as embraces life outside the high-pressure world of motor sport.

