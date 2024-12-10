Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

Mick Schumacher has firmed up his racing plans for 2025 following news of his Mercedes Formula 1 exit.

Schumacher — son of F1 icon Michael — previously drove for Haas in 2021 and 2022, but has since had to make do with a reserve driver role at the Silver Arrows, backing up Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Alongside his F1 duties, Schumacher also competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024, racing for Alpine in the series.

And, after it was confirmed that he would no longer be at Mercedes heading into next season, it was announced that he will be returning to Alpine's WEC lineup for 2025.

Mick Schumacher has spent the past two seasons as Mercedes' reserve driver

Toto Wolff paid tribute to Schumacher following his departure

Schumacher excited for Alpine 'adventure'

After failing to secure a full-time comeback to F1, it appears that Schumacher is now firmly focused on his endurance racing career for the time being.

"I'm delighted to continue to be part of the Alpine Endurance adventure," said the former F2 champion on his X page.

"We've had a great first year together and I'm determined to make sure the programme performs even better in this second season.

"We've identified some areas we want to push on, so I'm really looking forward to my second Endurance campaign."

Schumacher competed in eight races in the #36 Alpine WEC car in 2024, with the team's results getting stronger as the season progressed.

The best result of the season for Schumacher and his team-mates came at the 6 Hours of Fuji in September, where they finished third and on the podium.

No doubt Schumacher and Alpine will be eyeing further success as they head into the new campaign.

