Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Sebastian Vettel is set to return to racing alongside fellow German Mick Schumacher at the 2025 Race of Champions (ROC).

The two former Formula 1 drivers will race together for Germany in the ROC Nations Cup, set to be held in Sydney on March 7-8.

It will mark the four-time world champion's return to a country in which he claimed three of his 53 grands prix victories.

The 2025 ROC will be the first time this prestigious event has ever been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere, with the action taking place at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

Vettel and Schumacher are headlining what promises to be a star-studded lineup of motorsport legends, competing in identical cars on ROC’s iconic 950-metre parallel track, where pure driving skill will determine the winner.

Sebastian Vettel is a four-time F1 champion

Sebastian Vettel raced alongside Michael Schumacher between 2010-2012

German 'super team' ready for ROC glory

The ROC, renowned for assembling a who’s who of motorsport across disciplines like F1, Le Mans, and Nascar, will pit drivers from various racing series against each other in a test of raw talent.

Competitors will race in identical machinery, meaning no team advantages or technical tweaks - just pure driving prowess.

The ROC Nations Cup will see Vettel and Schumacher represent Germany, while Saturday will focus on individual glory, with drivers vying for the title of 'Champion of Champions.'

Vettel, who won the individual ROC in London in 2015 and the Nations Cup title six times alongside Michael Schumacher, is eager to team up with Mick Schumacher once again.

The pair last competed together in 2019, finishing second in the Nations Cup.

"I’m delighted to be coming back to the Race Of Champions and teaming up with Mick again," Vettel said in a statement.

Mick Schumacher races in the World Endurance Championship

"Sydney is a fantastic venue, and I’m excited for the chance to race in front of Australian fans once more."

25-year-old Schumacher, who currently races in the World Endurance Championship and serves as Mercedes’ reserve driver in F1, is equally enthusiastic.

"I look forward to representing Germany with Seb, and of course, we’re going for the win in both the Nations Cup and individual events," Schumacher said.

The ROC 2025 is set to provide a spectacular precursor to a packed motorsport calendar.

It will take place just a week before the opening round of the 2025 F1 world championship in Melbourne, and two weeks after the Supercars season opener in Sydney.

