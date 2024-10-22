F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City

Formula 1 is once again in action this weekend as Mexico City prepares to host the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

Just five rounds of the 2024 season remain at this stage after a fantastic weekend of racing in the United States, with the sport returning to its traditional format at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Max Verstappen managed to extend his lead in the drivers' championship at COTA, now 57 points ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris following intervention from the FIA that led to a dramatic conclusion at the US GP.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez on the other hand only managed a P7 finish, with the Mexican no doubt hoping for a better weekend in front of his adoring home crowd.

But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?

Max Verstappen was victorious at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix

Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 25: FP1 & FP2

Friday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez looks dry for the first practice session of the weekend, with temperatures expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius at the local time of 12:30. Less than a five percent chance of rain is expected for both practice sessions, with FP2 marginally hotter at 22 degrees around 4pm (CST), accompanied by a gentle northern breeze.

Saturday, October 26: FP3 & Qualifying

The final practice session of the weekend will take place under cooler conditions at the earlier start time of 11:30 (CST). Temperatures are expected to reach 12 degrees while wind speeds remain low, although rain could be on the cards before the session concludes.

Qualifying is at risk of rain, however, with 30 percent chance of precipitation hanging over the session at 3pm. No high winds are expected and temperatures are set to be 20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, October 27: Race

Sunday's race will kick off at 1pm local time (CST), in less sunny conditions, with temperatures expected to hit 19 degrees Celsius for lights out.

There is less than a five percent chance of rain at the start of the race, but this currently increases to around 6 percent as the afternoon progresses, meaning teams may have to strategize around potential rain before the chequered flag.

Be sure to check back with us on the weather as we update this information daily.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Related