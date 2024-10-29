close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Brad Pitt F1 movie ROOKIE ERROR spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

Brad Pitt F1 movie ROOKIE ERROR spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

Brad Pitt F1 movie ROOKIE ERROR spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

Brad Pitt F1 movie ROOKIE ERROR spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been spotted making a rookie error whilst filming scenes for the F1 movie at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz was the eventual winner in Mexico City, but pre-race, Pitt was seen celebrating in the stadium section with the Mexican flag, with filming going on ahead of next year's release.

READ MORE: F1 Mexican GP Results Today: MASSIVE penalties cause dramatic championship swing

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Pitt, portraying F1 driver Sonny Hayes, overlooked a critical detail whilst celebrating, though, leaving his gloves on after stepping out of his car — a move that immediately drew criticism from racing driver Bradley Philpot.

Philpot was quick to point out the misstep on X, branding it as an 'annoying' detail missed.

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Brad Pitt's F1 movie

For F1 fans and professionals, these details are central to authenticity, underscoring the intricate rituals and routines in Formula 1 that drivers meticulously follow.

The movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 star returning to the track to mentor rising driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes in movie

The project has garnered significant anticipation, heightened by Lewis Hamilton's involvement as a co-producer.

The seven-time world champion is overseeing details to ensure the film accurately represents the high-stakes world of F1 racing.

The production team’s efforts to capture F1’s essence are substantial: Pitt’s character drives a modified Formula 2 car, wrapped in the black and gold livery of the fictional APX-GP team, which has been seen on F1 tracks throughout the season.

Brad Pitt in at the Mexico Grand Prix

In July, a teaser trailer featuring Pitt’s APX GP car was unveiled at Silverstone, giving fans their first look at Pitt in action behind the wheel.

The production has since filmed across various F1 circuits, including at the British, Italian, and Belgian Grands Prix, where extras clad in APX-GP merchandise and even cardboard cutouts of Pitt's character were placed among the real-life crowds for added realism.

Despite Pitt’s minor faux pas, the film’s close ties with Formula 1 are expected to bring a level of realism rarely seen in Hollywood.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Related

Mercedes Carlos Sainz Brad Pitt Mexican Grand Prix
Driver assaults and driver insubordination - Things you might've missed from the Mexican GP
Mexican Grand Prix

Driver assaults and driver insubordination - Things you might've missed from the Mexican GP

  • Yesterday 15:00
F1 star CAUGHT flipping off rival at Mexican Grand Prix
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 star CAUGHT flipping off rival at Mexican Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 03:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Brad Pitt F1 movie ROOKIE ERROR spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

  • 22 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents

  • 1 uur geleden
Max Verstappen

Marko reveals Verstappen facing further FIA PUNISHMENT

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Jordan GOES WILD after major NASCAR success

  • 3 uur geleden
McLaren

McLaren F1 driver reveals SHOCK rival series clue for 2025

  • Yesterday 23:00
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR driver breaks silence after INTENTIONAL wreck hospitalizes rival

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x