F1 Mexican GP Results Today: MASSIVE penalties cause dramatic championship swing
Carlos Sainz made it back to back wins since the Formula 1 mini-break with a masterful drive at the Mexican Grand Prix, as chaos unfolded around him.
The first couple of corners of the race saw the Spaniard overtaken by Max Verstappen, before a safety car came out to clean up the wreckage of a first-corner crash between Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon.
Sainz, though, later regained the lead, whilst Verstappen tumbled down the order after being given a huge 20-second time penalty by the FIA for two separate incidents involving championship rival Lando Norris.
Norris himself eventually came home in P2, passing Sainz’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who had a late wobble under pressure from the McLaren man and finished P3.
Elsewhere, whilst Oscar Piastri recovered from a Q1 exit in qualifying to score points and aid McLaren’s fight in the constructors’ championship, the same could not be said for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who had yet another torrid afternoon in front of his home crowd.
The surprise package of the day was perhaps Haas, once again showing strong form in 2024 with both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg scoring points.
Mexican Grand Prix 2024 results
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren]
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
5. George Russell [Mercedes]
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
17. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] (DNF)
19. Alex Albon [Williams] (DNF)
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] (DNF)
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
