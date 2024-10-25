Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP

Ferrari have shared a fresh update after it was confirmed that they would be replacing one of their drivers at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Following a stunning one-two for the Scuderia at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be heading south of the border eyeing another strong individual and team finish.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

With just five races remaining, teams across the grid are pushing for valuable points as they look to end the campaign on a positive note and Ferrari are in a fantastic position to end the season strongly in the constructors' standings.

Despite this, ahead of the race, the team confirmed that Ollie Bearman will replace star driver Charles Leclerc for free practice one (FP1) in Mexico City.

READ MORE: F1 Mexican Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 heads to Mexico this weekend with plenty at stake across the grid

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured a Ferrari one-two in Texas

Charles Leclerc replaced by Ferrari

Bearman - who will race for Haas in 2025 - will take over from Leclerc for the weekend's opening session as he gets another chance to build valuable experience ahead of his full-time debut next season.

The Brit has already caught the eye at Ferrari this year, finishing seventh on his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia having filled in for an unwell Sainz.

Bearman also replaced Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and an impressive performance was enough to secure 10th spot and with it, a vital point for the team.

The 19-year-old will hope to add to his growing reputation this weekend after Ferrari officially revealed he was set to line up in red.

Just hours ahead of the session, it seems Bearman is as comfortable as ever, pictured all smiles in the garage ahead of another exciting chapter in his F1 journey.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Related