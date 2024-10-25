Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP
Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP
Ferrari have shared a fresh update after it was confirmed that they would be replacing one of their drivers at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Following a stunning one-two for the Scuderia at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be heading south of the border eyeing another strong individual and team finish.
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
With just five races remaining, teams across the grid are pushing for valuable points as they look to end the campaign on a positive note and Ferrari are in a fantastic position to end the season strongly in the constructors' standings.
Despite this, ahead of the race, the team confirmed that Ollie Bearman will replace star driver Charles Leclerc for free practice one (FP1) in Mexico City.
READ MORE: F1 Mexican Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Charles Leclerc replaced by Ferrari
Bearman - who will race for Haas in 2025 - will take over from Leclerc for the weekend's opening session as he gets another chance to build valuable experience ahead of his full-time debut next season.
The Brit has already caught the eye at Ferrari this year, finishing seventh on his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia having filled in for an unwell Sainz.
Bearman also replaced Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and an impressive performance was enough to secure 10th spot and with it, a vital point for the team.
The 19-year-old will hope to add to his growing reputation this weekend after Ferrari officially revealed he was set to line up in red.
Just hours ahead of the session, it seems Bearman is as comfortable as ever, pictured all smiles in the garage ahead of another exciting chapter in his F1 journey.
Thinking about FP1 😁#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/tQbKs7XtcG— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 25, 2024
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP
- 9 minutes ago
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 11:00
Hamilton receives Ferrari debut SETBACK
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 champion MISSES Mexican GP as team deliver official health update
- Yesterday 21:00
Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
- Yesterday 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec