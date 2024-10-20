F1 US Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen snatches HUGE advantage with controversial penalty
F1 US Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen snatches HUGE advantage with controversial penalty
Max Verstappen only finished third at the US Grand Prix, but took a key victory in his championship battle with Lando Norris.
The two title contenders were fighting tooth and nail in the final laps of the race, with Norris passing the Dutchman.
READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return
However, as Norris overtook Verstappen he was deemed to have left the track and gained an advantage, with the stewards awarding him a 5-second penalty whilst losing third place.
It was Charles Leclerc who achieved the victory in Austin, after snatching the lead off Norris on the opening lap, his third of the season.
Carlos Sainz played a crucial role in helping Leclerc secure his victory, with the team pulling him in for the undercut and was able to hold off Verstappen after his pit stop, providing his team-mate with a buffer to the Dutchman.
On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton's race ended on lap three where he suffered a dramatic crash as he headed into Turn 19, and brought out an early safety car.
Mercedes' woes did not end there after George Russell was awarded a 5-second-penalty for running Valtteri Bottas off the track, whilst they fought for position in the midfield.
Elsewhere on the grid Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB replacement, Liam Lawson, proved why the team made the right decision in firing the Aussie star, who finished ahead of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and in the points.
2024 US Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
4. Lando Norris [McLaren]
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
7. George Russell [Mercedes]
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
9. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
10. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
20. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Franco Colapinto [Williams]
READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR South Point 400 results: Logano gets lucky in DRAMATIC Las Vegas finish
- 1 uur geleden
F1 US Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen snatches HUGE advantage with controversial penalty
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton CRASHES early in US GP chaos
- 3 uur geleden
Williams sign US star to exciting deal
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 pundit gives hot take on Red Bull 'CHEATING' question
- Yesterday 17:00
US Grand Prix 2024 starting grid after penalties applied
- Yesterday 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec