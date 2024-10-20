F1 US Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen snatches HUGE advantage with controversial penalty

Max Verstappen only finished third at the US Grand Prix, but took a key victory in his championship battle with Lando Norris.

The two title contenders were fighting tooth and nail in the final laps of the race, with Norris passing the Dutchman.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

However, as Norris overtook Verstappen he was deemed to have left the track and gained an advantage, with the stewards awarding him a 5-second penalty whilst losing third place.

It was Charles Leclerc who achieved the victory in Austin, after snatching the lead off Norris on the opening lap, his third of the season.

Carlos Sainz played a crucial role in helping Leclerc secure his victory, with the team pulling him in for the undercut and was able to hold off Verstappen after his pit stop, providing his team-mate with a buffer to the Dutchman.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton's race ended on lap three where he suffered a dramatic crash as he headed into Turn 19, and brought out an early safety car.

Mercedes' woes did not end there after George Russell was awarded a 5-second-penalty for running Valtteri Bottas off the track, whilst they fought for position in the midfield.

Elsewhere on the grid Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB replacement, Liam Lawson, proved why the team made the right decision in firing the Aussie star, who finished ahead of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and in the points.

2024 US Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

4. Lando Norris [McLaren]

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

7. George Russell [Mercedes]

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

10. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

20. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Franco Colapinto [Williams]

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar

Related