F1 boss in world champion SQUABBLE over FIA issue

A current Formula 1 boss has squabbled with a world champion on social media about decisions made during the United States Grand Prix.

The 19th round of the 2024 season was a thrilling affair, with Charles Leclerc taking victory and championship protagonists Max Verstappen and Lando Norris involved in an almighty scrap for third.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'

Championship challengers McLaren were significantly impacted by the FIA getting involved in certain incidents, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris handed penalties throughout the weekend.

Sunday's grand prix drew to a dramatic close as Norris fought for third place against championship rival Verstappen, both drivers taking the battle off the track, where Norris managed to overtake the Dutchman, albeit outside track limits.

The FIA caused trouble for the front-runners of the grid over the US GP weekend

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were embroiled in a battle for P3 until the chequered flag

Zak Brown bickers over FIA ruling

Many fans may have found themselves screaming at McLaren to urge the British star to give the place back to Red Bull, but no such call was made, instead leaving it up to the FIA to hand Norris a five-second penalty, finishing the race in P4.

The papaya team principal Andrea Stella has been focal over his disapproval of the decision following the race, and now McLaren CEO Zak Brown has publicly joined in on the debate over the current state of the FIA.

In a post on social media platform X, 1996 champion Damon Hill stated: "I'm not convinced the Stewarding was consistent in that race. But Lando went deep to pass and did so off track. That said, Max did not give him room on the exit and barged him off the track in turn 1 lap 1. The rules need to be better #f1"

In a direct response to the champion's post, Brown admitted: “Damon i’m convinced it’s not!”

Not willing to let the matter go, former Williams driver Hill retaliated: "Yeah, but you're necessarily biased. Even if you're not!"

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

Related