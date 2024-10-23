F1 boss in world champion SQUABBLE over FIA issue
F1 boss in world champion SQUABBLE over FIA issue
A current Formula 1 boss has squabbled with a world champion on social media about decisions made during the United States Grand Prix.
The 19th round of the 2024 season was a thrilling affair, with Charles Leclerc taking victory and championship protagonists Max Verstappen and Lando Norris involved in an almighty scrap for third.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
Championship challengers McLaren were significantly impacted by the FIA getting involved in certain incidents, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris handed penalties throughout the weekend.
Sunday's grand prix drew to a dramatic close as Norris fought for third place against championship rival Verstappen, both drivers taking the battle off the track, where Norris managed to overtake the Dutchman, albeit outside track limits.
Zak Brown bickers over FIA ruling
Many fans may have found themselves screaming at McLaren to urge the British star to give the place back to Red Bull, but no such call was made, instead leaving it up to the FIA to hand Norris a five-second penalty, finishing the race in P4.
The papaya team principal Andrea Stella has been focal over his disapproval of the decision following the race, and now McLaren CEO Zak Brown has publicly joined in on the debate over the current state of the FIA.
In a post on social media platform X, 1996 champion Damon Hill stated: "I'm not convinced the Stewarding was consistent in that race. But Lando went deep to pass and did so off track. That said, Max did not give him room on the exit and barged him off the track in turn 1 lap 1. The rules need to be better #f1"
In a direct response to the champion's post, Brown admitted: “Damon i’m convinced it’s not!”
Not willing to let the matter go, former Williams driver Hill retaliated: "Yeah, but you're necessarily biased. Even if you're not!"
READ MORE: NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Iconic NASCAR venue undergoes MAJOR changes
- 1 uur geleden
F1 boss in world champion SQUABBLE over FIA issue
- 2 uur geleden
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces ICONIC racing return
- Today 16:00
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
- Today 15:05
FIA introduces F1 points change in title fight TWIST
- Today 05:00
Ferrari LOSES victory as F1 champion snatches win away
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec