close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

A Nascar Cup Series team has unexpectedly announced a driver replacement ahead of the 2025 season, with a veteran returning to a full-time seat.

Following a mixed season of results, Kaulig Racing have decided to replace Daniel Hemric, who currently sits down in 29th in the standings.

NASCAR RESULTS: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK in Kansas as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race

Hemric managed a 20th-place finish at last weekend's Hollywood Casino 400, but his season's best has been four ninth-place finishes across the season.

Now, it's been revealed that a different driver will take the place of Hemric for the 2025 season, driving the No.10 Chevrolet.

The Nascar Cup Series playoffs are in full swing

Dillon replaces Hemric

Ty Dillon will return to a full-time seat in the Nascar Cup Series, having spent the 2024 season competing in the Truck Series as well as part-time in the Cup Series.

Dillon has been racing in Nascar since 2014, and has achieved seven top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes across 244 starts.

He will race the No.10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, after Stewart-Haas Racing decided to retire that number.

Hemric's future beyond the end of 2024 now looks uncertain, and the one-time pole sitter said in a statement: "Cup racing, the pinnacle of our sport. I will forever love and appreciate the process of what it takes to prepare, both physically and mentally, to compete on Sundays. However, I will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2025 to continue that process.

"My family and I are sincerely grateful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice, as well as everyone at Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Companies, for welcoming me into their organization a few years ago, and giving me the rare opportunity to get back to the top level of our sport.

"The desire to win on Sundays will always burn inside of me. I'm focused and full of intention to finish the last 7 races of this season as strong as we can, while continuing to build on whatever the next chapter of this journey holds for me."

READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

Related

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory

  • Today 18:00
NASCAR SNUBBED as Sports Illustrated reveal 2024 'power list'
NASCAR

NASCAR SNUBBED as Sports Illustrated reveal 2024 'power list'

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

  • 1 uur geleden
Red Bull

Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory

  • Today 18:00
IndyCar

British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

  • Today 17:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

  • Today 16:00
Red Bull

Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x