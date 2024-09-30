NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

A Nascar Cup Series team has unexpectedly announced a driver replacement ahead of the 2025 season, with a veteran returning to a full-time seat.

Following a mixed season of results, Kaulig Racing have decided to replace Daniel Hemric, who currently sits down in 29th in the standings.

Hemric managed a 20th-place finish at last weekend's Hollywood Casino 400, but his season's best has been four ninth-place finishes across the season.

Now, it's been revealed that a different driver will take the place of Hemric for the 2025 season, driving the No.10 Chevrolet.

The Nascar Cup Series playoffs are in full swing

Dillon replaces Hemric

Ty Dillon will return to a full-time seat in the Nascar Cup Series, having spent the 2024 season competing in the Truck Series as well as part-time in the Cup Series.

Dillon has been racing in Nascar since 2014, and has achieved seven top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes across 244 starts.

He will race the No.10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, after Stewart-Haas Racing decided to retire that number.

Hemric's future beyond the end of 2024 now looks uncertain, and the one-time pole sitter said in a statement: "Cup racing, the pinnacle of our sport. I will forever love and appreciate the process of what it takes to prepare, both physically and mentally, to compete on Sundays. However, I will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2025 to continue that process.

"My family and I are sincerely grateful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice, as well as everyone at Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Companies, for welcoming me into their organization a few years ago, and giving me the rare opportunity to get back to the top level of our sport.

"The desire to win on Sundays will always burn inside of me. I'm focused and full of intention to finish the last 7 races of this season as strong as we can, while continuing to build on whatever the next chapter of this journey holds for me."

