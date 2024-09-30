NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
A Nascar Cup Series team has unexpectedly announced a driver replacement ahead of the 2025 season, with a veteran returning to a full-time seat.
Following a mixed season of results, Kaulig Racing have decided to replace Daniel Hemric, who currently sits down in 29th in the standings.
NASCAR RESULTS: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK in Kansas as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
Hemric managed a 20th-place finish at last weekend's Hollywood Casino 400, but his season's best has been four ninth-place finishes across the season.
Now, it's been revealed that a different driver will take the place of Hemric for the 2025 season, driving the No.10 Chevrolet.
Dillon replaces Hemric
Ty Dillon will return to a full-time seat in the Nascar Cup Series, having spent the 2024 season competing in the Truck Series as well as part-time in the Cup Series.
Dillon has been racing in Nascar since 2014, and has achieved seven top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes across 244 starts.
He will race the No.10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, after Stewart-Haas Racing decided to retire that number.
Hemric's future beyond the end of 2024 now looks uncertain, and the one-time pole sitter said in a statement: "Cup racing, the pinnacle of our sport. I will forever love and appreciate the process of what it takes to prepare, both physically and mentally, to compete on Sundays. However, I will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2025 to continue that process.
"My family and I are sincerely grateful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice, as well as everyone at Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Companies, for welcoming me into their organization a few years ago, and giving me the rare opportunity to get back to the top level of our sport.
"The desire to win on Sundays will always burn inside of me. I'm focused and full of intention to finish the last 7 races of this season as strong as we can, while continuing to build on whatever the next chapter of this journey holds for me."
READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
- 1 uur geleden
Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory
- Today 18:00
British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test
- Today 17:00
Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting
- Today 16:00
Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec