NASCAR Standings: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
Another race in the NASCAR playoffs is now behind us after the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
It was Ross Chastain who took the victory in the 267-lap event, somewhat stealing the show from the playoff stars with the #1 driver having not made the post-season cut.
You didn't have to go far down the playoff order to find a playoff contender, however. Only to second place, in fact, with William Byron coming home P2 in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Meanwhile, it was a solid recovery day for Chase Elliot who made up an impressive 29 places to put his #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet P9 after starting at the back of the order.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
As NASCAR heads to Talladega for the second race in the round of 12, this is how the standings currently look after Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+34
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+28
|3
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+28
|4
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+18
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+11
|6
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+9
|7
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+4
|8
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+4
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-4
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-14
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|#14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-25
|12
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-29
*Solid black line represents cut line.
