NASCAR Standings: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race

Another race in the NASCAR playoffs is now behind us after the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

It was Ross Chastain who took the victory in the 267-lap event, somewhat stealing the show from the playoff stars with the #1 driver having not made the post-season cut.

NASCAR RESULTS: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK in Kansas as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

You didn't have to go far down the playoff order to find a playoff contender, however. Only to second place, in fact, with William Byron coming home P2 in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, it was a solid recovery day for Chase Elliot who made up an impressive 29 places to put his #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet P9 after starting at the back of the order.

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

As NASCAR heads to Talladega for the second race in the round of 12, this is how the standings currently look after Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.

Rank Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Points 1 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +34 2 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford +28 3 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +28 4 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +18 5 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +11 6 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +9 7 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +4 8 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford +4 9 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota -4 10 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -14 11 Chase Briscoe #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -25 12 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford -29

*Solid black line represents cut line.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed

Related