NASCAR Kansas Results: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race

Ross Chastain can finally call himself a race winner in 2024 after taking the victory in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway this afternoon, with Kyle Busch left to question what could have been as his winless drought continues.

After 10 cautions and 14 changes of the lead, Chastain ensured his #1 Chevrolet was the car to take the checkered flag after 267 laps of action, finishing ahead of the likes of William Byron and Michael Truex Jr, the latter of whom he passed after a late restart.

It was a heartbreaking afternoon for Busch, though. The #8 Chevrolet driver was out front with 32 to go when he spun without contact, eventually finishing well down the order in 19th as a result.

Elsewhere, it was a positive day for the #9 Chevrolet of playoff contender Chase Elliot.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver had started the race at the back of the order after an engine issue in practice, but made up an impressive 29 places to ensure he is still above the dotted line in the playoff standings as the Cup Series heads to Talladega next week.

Kyle Busch's winless run goes on after the Hollywood Casino 400

Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 results

1. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

2. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

5. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

12. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

14. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

15. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

18. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

19. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21. Ty Dillon, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

23. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

24. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

26. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

29. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

35. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37. JJ Yeley, #44, NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



