Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event

Former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick has issued a defiant statement at a pro-Donald Trump rally ahead of the November elections in the United States.

During her esteemed racing career, Patrick completed 191 races over seven years in NASCAR's Cup Series, whilst over eight years in IndyCar, she completed 116 races.

These days, Patrick features as a pundit on Sky Sports' coverage of Formula 1, but away from the track, has become very keen on politics and podcasting, often discussing controversial topics online.

Most recently, Patrick spoke at the 'Reclaim America Tour' held in Las Vegas, NV, where she issued a defiant statement.

Danica Patrick in the F1 paddock in 2022

Danica Patrick speaks at Donald Trump event

Speaking at the event, Patrick reflected on her attendance at a political event last year and the backlash she received after posting about her time there on social media.

"I posted these photos and I said 'I love America. Let's make America great again'," Patrick explained in a video shared on Instagram. "People didn't like that,"

"People looked at me like I was some radical, right-wing MAGA, right? Like MAGA's got this awful connotation to so many people and you know what, all it did was light a fire."

Patrick went on to issue a defiant statement, promising to voice her opinions louder despite her critics.

"I will not be judged to live in America, be a proud American, say ‘I love America’, and want to make America great again," Patrick defiantly told the crowd.

"I won’t be judged for it.”

Danica Patrick gets political

This is not the first time that Patrick has voiced her opinion on the upcoming presidential election between Trump and Kamala Harris.

Just last month, for example, she criticized Taylor Swift for her pro-Harris speech posted on social media.

"I love her music TBH," Patrick said on her Instagram story.

"But there's no way that long post was ready right after the debate. I have been on the other side, that was probably written and revised by a team over the last week. Aka. A plan."

Using her social media platform once again, Patrick has also attacked Harris herself for telling 'lies' after she made a claim about attendance at Trump rallies.

"Really?! Just lies," she claimed. "Omg you can't even get in when he holds rallies. My bestie @stephalvorson said thousands were turned away here in AZ, she was there."

With the election coming soon and Patrick not so subtle in who she is backing, it will certainly be fascinating to see if the former NASCAR and IndyCar star weighs in further as November approaches.

