NASCAR announce financial punishment for two teams ahead of Darlington race

NASCAR has hit two teams with financial punishments ahead of this weekend's racing action at Darlington.

Last time out at Martinsville, the Xfinity Series race ended in total chaos when Sammy Smith decided to intentionally make contact with race leader Taylor Gray, wrecking his rival whilst simultaneously taking himself out of contention for the victory.

Carnage followed as cars began to get caught up in the wreck as they attempted to cross the start-finish line at Martinsville Speedway and the chaotic scenes dominated NASCAR's penalty report this week.

However, other punishments were handed out, including to one Xfinity Series and one Truck Series team.

NASCAR teams hit with fines after Martinsville

NASCAR revealed on their official website that Haas Factory Team in the Xfinity Series and Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series were both dealt fines after post-race inspections confirmed an issue with their cars.

"Competition also issued fines to two other teams," NASCAR's penalty report read.

"One in the Xfinity Series and another in the Craftsman Truck Series, for each having one lug nut unsecured after a post-race check.

" In Xfinity, the No. 00 Haas Factory Team group for driver Sheldon Creed was fined $5,000; Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Truck Series team for driver Rajah Caruth was fined $2,500."

These were purely financial punishments and will have no impact on either team heading to Darlington this weekend.

