NASCAR star set for Cup Series RETURN as official statement released

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch is set to return to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, an official statement has confirmed.

Zilisch currently drives full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports but made his Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing at COTA earlier this year.

That weekend, the 18-year-old qualified P14, but the race itself did not go to plan, with Zilisch being caught up in a wreck after a spin from Trackhouse team-mate Daniel Suarez.

The team have now revealed that Zilisch will return to drive their No. 87 car in the Coca-Cola 600 next month, with the event set to take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25th.

Connor Zilisch set for Cup Series return

Speaking as part of the official statement that confirmed the news, Zilisch expressed his excitement at getting to race at the event.

"It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race in one of NASCAR’s coolest events," Zilisch explained.

“The Charlotte 600 is one of the most prestigious races in NASCAR. It’s going to be a physical and mental challenge because that race is so tough.

"I’m very appreciative for [Trackhouse owner and founder] Justin [Marks] and everyone at Red Bull for their support and turning this opportunity into a reality."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star issues RETIREMENT statement as huge penalty issued following ‘disgraceful’ incident

READ MORE: NASCAR champion cites financial fear after recent controversy

Related