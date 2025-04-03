NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400.

It's not just any weekend, either, with Darlington the annual host of throwback weekend, which sees the current stars celebrate the NASCAR's heritage by running retro-inspired paint schemes that pay tribute to legendary drivers, iconic sponsors, and memorable moments in the sport's history.

It is a fitting location to host such an event, with this weekend's Cup Series race set to be the 125th hosted at the 1.33-mile oval.

Of course, last time out at Martinsville, Denny Hamlin won in dominant fashion to take his first victory of the 2025 season and the No. 11 driver could be one to watch once again, with 3 wins at the track previously.

Despite that, Hamlin certainly won't have it easy, with several stars likely to be looking to get their name on the 2025 win list for the first time, including Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch, who finished first and second the last time the Cup Series raced at Darlington in September, and Brad Keselowski, who won the Goodyear 400 in 2024.

With that said, let's get into all the information you need ahead of this weekend's action, including timings and how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Darlington start times

The 293-lap race starts on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, April 5 Practice 12:35 PM 11:35 AM 10:35 AM 9:35 AM Saturday, April 5 Qualifying 1:40 PM 12:40 PM 11:40 AM 10:40 AM Sunday, March 30 Race 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star issues RETIREMENT statement as huge penalty issued following ‘disgraceful’ incident

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Homestead-Miami Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: Kyle Busch's wife gets her own back on NASCAR champion in viral video clip

Related