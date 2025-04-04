NASCAR champion Kyle Larson receives huge boost as new deal confirmed

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has landed a huge deal with Amazon Prime Video ahead of his attempt at 'The Double' next month.

Not content with his effort last time around and how it ended, for the second consecutive year, Larson will undertake the Indianapolis 500 on May 25th, alongside NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day.

Larson's 2024 attempt was affected by a rain delay at Charlotte which eventually saw the race called before he could complete a lap around the track, leaving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missing out on the accolade, despite finishing the Indy 500 in 18th.

As the champion attempts to complete 1,100 miles in one day again in 2025, he will do so with Prime Video branding on both of his cars.

Prime Video to shoot Larson documentary

Alongside Larson’s sponsorship, Prime Video will also shoot a feature-length documentary focused on the champion’s attempt to claim The Double, which is slated to be released next year and is directed by Cynthia Hill.

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video said.

“As we prepare to broadcast our first NASCAR Cup Series race with the Coca-Cola 600, having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity.

“We’re looking forward to sponsoring Kyle’s effort and taking fans inside the intensity and emotion that go with it.”

The liveries for Larson’s race cars at both events have been unveiled, piloting the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the Indy 500 and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the Coca-Cola 600.

